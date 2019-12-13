Through his work helping to raise tens of millions of dollars by popularizing the Ice Bucket Challenge, his impact on ALS research will be felt for generations.

The service for Frates , who died Monday at the age of 34, is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Chestnut Hill.

A funeral Mass will be said Friday for Pete Frates, the former Boston College baseball star who raised millions for ALS research by championing the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Using social media, the former BC centerfielder promoted the challenge as a way to focus attention on ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

In the process, he inspired an unprecedented outpouring of support for research — more than $220 million worldwide, according to the ALS Association.

“Upon my diagnosis, it became abundantly clear that my calling was to raise ALS awareness and to fight for a brighter future for all those affected today and those yet to come,” Mr. Frates, who lived in Beverly, wrote in a 2014 column for Bleacher Report, a sports website.

His family said in a statement Monday that Frates — “a husband to Julie, a father to Lucy, a son to John and Nancy, a brother to Andrew and Jennifer” — had encouraged countless people through his advocacy.

“Pete was an inspiration to so many people around the world who drew strength from his courage and resiliency,” the family said. “A natural born leader and the ultimate teammate, Pete was a role model for all, especially young athletes, who looked up to him for his bravery and unwavering positive spirit in the face of adversity.”

Through his advocacy, Frates became the most public face of ALS since Gehrig, the legendary New York Yankees first baseman, lent his name to the disease, retiring from playing with his famous “luckiest man on the face of the earth” speech in Yankee Stadium on July 4, 1939.

Sports Illustrated bestowed its Inspiration of the Year award on Frates in 2014. The journal Nature added him that year to its list of 10 people who mattered, and in a Fenway Park ceremony in June 2017, he donated four items to the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s museum collection: a cap and glove from his days as captain of BC’s team, and the bucket and sunglasses he used in 2014 for his bucket challenge video.

“Remarkably, Pete never complained about his illness,” his family said. “Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to give hope to other patients and their families. In his lifetime, he was determined to change the trajectory of a disease that had no treatment or cure.”

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker called him one of “the most courageous and inspirational people I have ever met,” and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Mr. Frates “helped us remember that we’re all one family & we have to look out for one another.”

Jan Cellucci, whose husband, former Governor Paul Cellucci, died from ALS in 2013, tweeted that her family “knows all too well the alternately joyous and heart-wrenching journey you and your family have been on.”

“While battling one of the world’s darkest diseases, Pete taught us how undaunted optimism can lay the groundwork to inspire a revolutionary movement,” Tom Werner, the Boston Red Sox chairman, said as part of the team’s statement.

Frates got the idea for promoting the Ice Bucket Challenge from Patrick Quinn of Yonkers, N.Y., who also was diagnosed with ALS. They met online and became friends when Quinn traveled to Boston for treatment.

Participants in the challenge dumped a bucket of ice water on their heads, or let someone else do the honors, then posted videos online nominating others to do the same and to donate to ALS charities.

The fund-raiser quickly spread. Walsh joined in, and then-President Obama made a donation after being nominated by Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy. Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots invoked Frates’s name in his ice bucket moment, which is part of a YouTube montage that includes famous sports teams, ordinary families, and even a helicopter dumping ice water on a hiker in a stirring mountain setting.

Justin Bieber posted an ice bucket video, and Oprah Winfrey screamed through hers, after calling out a list of nominations that included Steven Spielberg, who followed suit: “Oh, man, that’s cold,” Spielberg shouted as the icy water dripped off.

“The impact Pete has made is unprecedented,” Lucie Bruijn, the ALS Association’s chief scientist, told the Globe in 2014. “I travel all over the world, and now everyone knows of ALS and the Ice Bucket Challenge.”





