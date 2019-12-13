The Rhode Island-based toy company announced this week that it’s rolling out a line of “Baby Yoda” toys next year, answering the pleas of fans of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” who have been fawning over the doe-eyed character since the the show’s November launch, and looking to get their hands on some official merchandise.

"We know ‘Star Wars’ fans around the world will be thrilled to see this beloved character incorporated into the Hasbro ‘Star Wars’ collection of products,” Samantha Lomow, president of Hasbro Entertainment Brands, said in a statement Thursday, when the company unveiled images of the new toys.

She said Hasbro has been “so enamored with the conversation and fan reaction" to the character, which is officially called “The Child" but has been referred to colloquially as Baby Yoda.

The product line for “The Child” features four different toys: a “cuddly plush toy” that makes sounds; a posable 6.5-inch figure; six smaller collectible figures; and a 1.12-inch collectible action figure that comes with accessories. Prices vary.

On the show, Baby Yoda is a mysterious alien pursued from planet to planet by bounty hunters. But on earth, the pint-sized character is so popular that it appears poised to unite our divided nation.

Just how popular is it? Well, Baby Yoda has become the subject of countless Internet memes and online chatter since its debut on the Star Wars spin-off. Sign on to Twitter or Instagram on any given day and it would be difficult to scroll very far before encountering an image of it staring back out at you, like a puppy looking for a treat.

Vanity Fair declared last month that “Baby Yoda Has Conquered the World," calling the newest addition to the franchise “an instant and indelible pop-culture phenomenon" that had people clamoring for merchandise.

The New Yorker shared one of its famed cartoons to Twitter, praising the character’s cuteness. The drawing depicted a mother looking down at her baby in a carriage, saying, “No offense, but Baby Yoda, like, blows you out of the water.”

A New York Times headline was even more direct: “Baby Yoda Is Your God Now.”

And as The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, some people joked that Baby Yoda would — or perhaps should — be named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year.” While Baby Yoda didn’t make the cover, it did appear in the publication’s inside pages with Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Unfortunately, people who want to bring home the toys won’t see them in time for the holidays. Disney intentionally held off on releasing Baby Yoda toys so his first appearance in “The Mandalorian” would be a surprise.

“It was important to us that the reveal of the new character, the Child, be a special moment for fans," Paul Southern, SVP, Licensing and Franchise, Lucasfilm, said in a previous statement, "and we could not be more thrilled with the response.”

Pre-orders of Hasbro’s upcoming products launched this week, however, and can be made through several retailers, according to the company. The product line is expected to start shipping in May next year. There’s also the promise of additional Hasbro toys and games featuring Baby Yoda, which “will be revealed in the coming months.”

Star Wars announced on its website Thursday that items are also up for pre-sale from Funko, Mattel, and Buffalo Games.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.