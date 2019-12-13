Get your umbrella and galoshes ready, because rainy weather is coming our way.
Forecasters said Friday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower 40s and a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Some light icing in spots could be possible, so be careful out there. The rain will likely continue into the evening, and could get heavy at times after midnight.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Rhode Island and central and Eastern Massachusetts from late Friday night until Saturday night. Forecasters predict the Boston area could get 2 to 3 inches of rainfall when it’s all said and done.
“Heavy rain late tonight through Saturday morning will result in widespread 1.50 to 2.50 inches of rain. Localized higher amounts of 3 to 3.50 inches are possible," the weather service said. "This will bring the potential for flooding, which will continue through the weekend on some rivers as a result of runoff.”
All that rain could result in some urban street flooding as well.
Saturday will be noticeably warmer, with highs in the mid 50s, though it will be very wet. The rain could be heavy at times in the morning, and winds could gust as high as 30 miles per hour. Watch out for areas of fog, too.
“A period of strong winds is also expected on Saturday across the Cape and Islands,” forecasters wrote. “Dry and blustery conditions move in on Sunday, then colder air arrives Monday. Another system will brings snow Monday night, then will change to a wintry mix along south coastal areas toward daybreak Tuesday.”
[Flood Potential] Scattered light showers develop this afternoon, but spotty light freezing drizzle is possible at the onset across parts of interior MA/CT. Heavy rain late tonight/Saturday, brings the potential for some river/small stream flooding & strong winds on Cape/Islands. pic.twitter.com/2iRI0SpI1l— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 13, 2019
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.