Get your umbrella and galoshes ready, because rainy weather is coming our way.

Forecasters said Friday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower 40s and a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Some light icing in spots could be possible, so be careful out there. The rain will likely continue into the evening, and could get heavy at times after midnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Rhode Island and central and Eastern Massachusetts from late Friday night until Saturday night. Forecasters predict the Boston area could get 2 to 3 inches of rainfall when it’s all said and done.