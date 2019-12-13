“During each robbery, the suspect who appeared to be a male, was dressed in dark hooded outer garments, a mask obscuring his face and gloves. The suspect entered the convenience stores brandishing what appeared to be a black and silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded the stores’ cash,” prosecutors said.

Tykei Hallman was arrested in connection with a robbery at a Quincy convenience store, federal prosecutors said in a statement. Hallman allegedly robbed the stores between May and November.

A 25-year-old Hyde Park man dubbed by authorities the “Inconvenient Crook” was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly robbed 10 convenience stores in the Greater Boston area between May and November, the Massachusetts US attorney’s office said.

Officials identified Hallman as the robber through cellphone GPS data, motor vehicle records, and physical surveillance, prosecutors said. Quincy police gave one of the stores a “GPS cash-pack tracker” that helped officials track Hallman after he returned to rob the store again.

Hallman committed at least 15 robberies at 10 stores: Terri’s Market in Dedham; MVP Liquors in Roslindale; Minit Mart in Woburn; Milton Food Mart in Milton; Fairmont Food Mart and Pit Stop in Hyde Park; and 5 Corners Food Mart, Mullaney’s Variety, Sam’s Variety, and Everest Market Convenience Store in Quincy, prosecutors said.

The FBI and Quincy, Milton, Boston, Dedham, Woburn, and Fitchburg police investigated the case, the statement said.

The FBI offered a reward in July for Hallman, citing robberies he had allegedly committed between August 2018 and March 2019. The FBI said at the time that he had threatened to shoot cashiers at two stores and once told a clerk he had “child support to pay.” The new indictment focuses on a group of crimes he allegedly committed from May 2019 onward.

Hallman will appear at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston Friday afternoon on a charge of robbery using a firearm, the US attorney’s office said.