A 34-year-old man was arrested in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon after police stopped his car and found a gun and multiple rounds of ammunition inside, Boston police said.
Courtney Wood of Dorchester was arrested on Nightingale Street around 1:26 p.m. after someone called to report Wood was carrying a gun near Franklin and Conley streets, Boston police said in a statement.
“The suspect had been observed placing a black firearm into the rear of a parked SUV before entering the vehicle and driving off. Officers searched the area and performed a traffic stop after locating the suspect motor vehicle traveling in the area of 67 Nightingale Street. The suspect exited the vehicle and was soon placed in custody,” the statement said.
Wood had a suspended driver’s license and did not have a firearm license, police said. His gun was a 9mm Taurus PT111 Millennium G2 gun loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition. He also had a magazine with 19 rounds of ammunition and a box with 15 rounds.
Wood was set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and operating a motor vehicle after revocation or suspension of a license, police said.
