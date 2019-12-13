A 34-year-old man was arrested in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon after police stopped his car and found a gun and multiple rounds of ammunition inside, Boston police said.

Courtney Wood of Dorchester was arrested on Nightingale Street around 1:26 p.m. after someone called to report Wood was carrying a gun near Franklin and Conley streets, Boston police said in a statement.

“The suspect had been observed placing a black firearm into the rear of a parked SUV before entering the vehicle and driving off. Officers searched the area and performed a traffic stop after locating the suspect motor vehicle traveling in the area of 67 Nightingale Street. The suspect exited the vehicle and was soon placed in custody,” the statement said.