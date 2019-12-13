During Friday’s emotional sentencing hearing, Ana Delia Vergara, Bolaños’s mother, delivered her victim impact statement in Spanish as an interpreter translated. Vergara said her daughter had unequaled warmth and loved children.

Bampumim Teixeira, 33, had to watch the proceedings in Suffolk Superior Court via video link after his repeated outbursts Tuesday, when a jury found him guilty in the brutal slayings of Dr. Lina Bolaños, 38, and her fiance, Dr. Richard Field, on May 5, 2017.

The man convicted of killing two doctors in their South Boston condominium in 2017 was barred from the courtroom Friday when he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Advertisement

Bolaños’s godfather, Michael Gibbs, addressed the court as well.

“We want to remember Lina and Richard for how they were and not how they left us,” Gibbs said.

The court also heard from Field’s brother, Jason Field, prior to sentencing Friday.

He told Judge Mitchell Kaplan that his brother was 13 when their mother brought them to the US from England and worked hard to become a doctor, meeting Bolanos while teaching at Harvard Medical School.

Bolanos, Jason Field said, was “the love of his life,” and the couple hoped to open a clinic in the Bahamas to help people in poverty.

Friday’s hearing followed a wrenching day for the victims’ families on Tuesday, when Teixeira taunted them and was forcibly removed from the courtroom before the verdict came down.

"Want to know his last words?” Teixeira yelled as Field’s mother, Kate Martin Zamora, sobbed in the front row of the gallery and other relatives and friends of the victims gasped.

“He said, ‘No,’ ” said Teixeira, referring to how Field bled to death after he stabbed him.

“Get him out of here,” said a court officer. A group of officers dragged him away.

Advertisement

On Friday, Teixeira was visible on a video screen in court and sat handcuffed, showing no signs of emotion. He declined to speak.

The court clerk read formally read out the sentence following the victim impact statements: a term of imprisonment for his “natural life” at MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole.

Teixeira, who had worked as a concierge at the Macallen Building for three weeks in 2016, used his knowledge to bypass security and sneak up to the 11th floor, where he hid in a utility closet with a peephole, prosecutors said. He attacked Bolaños when she got off the elevator and forced his way into the penthouse apartment. He was inside when Field arrived home about an hour-and-a-half later.

Bolaños and Field were stabbed to death and they were found with their hands handcuffed behind their backs, according to testimony. Police shot Teixeira during a confrontation inside the condominium as he was about to leave with a bag filled with the couple’s jewelry.

Jurors also found Teixeira guilty of six additional charges, including home invasion, armed robbery, and kidnapping for holding the anesthesiologists hostage inside their apartment as he tormented them.

As jurors left the courtroom Tuesday, relatives of the doctors who had attended the trial during two weeks of wrenching testimony said through tears, “Thank you. Thank you.”

On Monday, Assistant District Attorney John Pappas had delivered an impassioned closing argument, detailing overwhelming evidence against Teixeira and scoffing at his claims that he acted in self-defense. On Tuesday, Teixeira was seething when he arrived in court.

Advertisement

“Did you hear what he said yesterday?” Teixeira said to his attorney, Steven Sack, as soon as court officers escorted him into the courtroom and removed his handcuffs and shackles.

“Hey Pappas,” Teixeira yelled. “You better hope I never get out of jail. Your wife is getting [expletive].”

Court officers grabbed him as he motioned toward Pappas and removed him from the courtroom. The outburst was in marked contrast to Teixeira’s mostly calm demeanor throughout the trial. Last week, he had left the courtroom laughing and smiling as both sides finished presenting evidence.

In June 2016, Teixeira, born in Guinea-Bassau and raised in Cape Verde, was arrested for robbing a bank in downtown Boston. While being questioned about that robbery, he voluntarily told investigators that he had robbed the same bank in 2014. In both cases, he passed notes to tellers and threatened to shoot people if he wasn’t given money. He never showed a weapon, and FBI agents who were part of the task force that questioned him decided that the offense didn’t rise to the level of a federal prosecution.

So Teixeira’s case was referred to the Suffolk district attorney’s office, specifically to the Boston Municipal Court. Teixeira’s lawyer in the robbery case had negotiated a plea agreement with prosecutors in an effort to prevent Teixeira from being made liable to have his green card stripped and become subject to deportation.

Judge Lisa Grant signed off on the deal, imposing a sentence one day short of the 365 that could have triggered action by US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Advertisement

Kevin Cullen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.