The naked and combative man who allegedly stabbed a woman in her 70s in Mashpee is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, authorities said.

Andrew Mrozinski, 33, of Mashpee was arraigned Thursday in Falmouth District Court on charges of assault to murder, four charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 years or older, mayhem, and resisting arrest, Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore said.

His dangerousness hearing is set for Tuesday, she said.