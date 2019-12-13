Natick police are looking for a man who exposed himself to female students near Natick High School Wednesday.

At 4:10 p.m., a man driving sedan, possibly a light grey or tan Toyota or Honda, approached the students near Windsor Avenue and Eastleigh Lane and asked where the library was, Natick police said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The man was nude with a towel covering his lap. When he asked about the library, he removed the towel, exposing himself, police said.