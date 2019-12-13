Natick police are looking for a man who exposed himself to female students near Natick High School Wednesday.
At 4:10 p.m., a man driving sedan, possibly a light grey or tan Toyota or Honda, approached the students near Windsor Avenue and Eastleigh Lane and asked where the library was, Natick police said in a Facebook post Thursday.
The man was nude with a towel covering his lap. When he asked about the library, he removed the towel, exposing himself, police said.
The students described the suspect as a white man in his 30s with dark brown hair and no facial hair. The license plate of the car may contain 721JI, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 508-647-9500.
