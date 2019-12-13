NEW YORK (AP) — A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old Barnard College freshman, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation.

The person was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity Friday.

Tessa Majors, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park just before 7 p.m. Wednesday when she was accosted by an unknown number of people and stabbed during a struggle, police officials said.