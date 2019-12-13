Her testimony came on the second day of the trial of James Clarke, 45, who was an IRS agent when he allegedly shoved his 40-caliber Glock pistol into the woman’s mouth and raped her after a night of drinking. The July 26, 2017, incident occurred weeks after the woman, who was a summer intern in Clarke’s office, had turned 21. Clarke no longer works for the IRS.

Through tears, a woman who was raped, allegedly at gunpoint by an IRS agent, in 2017 inside a Boston parking garage took the witness stand Friday in Suffolk Superior Court and provided her harrowing account publicly for the first time.

Now 23, the woman said it was the final day of her internship when Clarke invited her out for drinks to celebrate. She thought a group of co-workers would be joining them, but when she came downstairs to the lobby of their building around 3:30 p.m., only Clarke was waiting for her.

They drank for several hours at the Kinsale pub downtown before leaving around 8:45 p.m., she testified. That’s when Clarke twice offered to drive her to South Station to catch her bus home, and she declined.

But when he made a third offer, she testified, “his tone changed,” and he sounded “angrier.”

“It sounded like he wasn’t asking,” she said. “It sounded like he was demanding, ‘I will take you to South Station.’ ”

The two eventually made their way to the sixth floor of the Government Center parking garage and got into Clarke’s tan-colored sedan, where they continued an earlier discussion about tactical training and he asked whether she had ever been in handcuffs, she testified.

She said she joked that her wrists were too small, and Clarke replied, “Your wrists aren’t too small. I can show you.” At that point, she testified, Clarke had her face the window, and he put his cuffs tightly on her wrists.

She said she told Clarke the cuffs were hurting her, and he said that “if I continued to whine, it would hurt more.” Clarke then pulled her hair and lodged his gun in her mouth, she testified.

“It felt like it was forever because when he put the gun in my mouth, I was gasping for air,” the woman said, as the jury watched with rapt attention. “I felt like he had the entire gun in my mouth.”

She added that she didn’t say anything because she was “in complete shock. I had no idea what had just happened to me.”

The woman told jurors Clarke proceeded to unbuckle her belt, remove her pants, and repeatedly sexually assault her. She said he also slapped her and hit her in the face with her own footwear.

The presiding judge called a morning recess as tears streamed down the face of the young woman, who now works as an analyst in Boston. The Globe does not name alleged victims of sexual assault.

Clarke is standing trial on charges of aggravated rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and indecent assault and battery. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The woman’s direct testimony will continue after the break before the defense begins cross-examining her.

Clarke’s lawyer, Robert Sheketoff, told jurors during opening statements Thursday that the encounter between Clarke and the woman was consensual.

“The defense is not that they didn’t have sexual relations of some sort in that car,” Sheketoff said. “The defense is that it was consensual.”

The day after the incident, police interviewed Clarke and later asked the woman whether she would be surprised if Clarke had claimed their encounter was consensual, Sheketoff said.

In a recording of the interview that will be played for jurors, Sheketoff said the woman told police that would not surprise her “because in that moment to me it felt he wasn’t aware what was going on because he didn’t realize that I was crying.”

The woman also told police Clarke was unaware that she began secretly recording some of the encounter on her phone, Sheketoff told jurors.

Sheketoff told jurors they will hear from experts who will testify that a portion of the six-minute recording was deleted and that the woman offered different accounts of how that happened. When Clarke dropped the woman off at South Station, he told her, “Get out of the car safely here,” Sheketoff said. Those were not the words of a “mad rapist,” he said.

But Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Ian Polumbaum told the jury during his opening statement that the woman was frightened when she recorded the incident, and even though it was humiliating, she didn’t try to hide it and turned it over to police the day after the incident.

Polumbaum told jurors the woman, who weighs about 120 pounds, had six mixed drinks and began texting friends that she was intoxicated. He said Clarke had five beers.

He told jurors the evidence will support the woman’s claim that she was raped, “that it wasn’t some mutual activity, it wasn’t some lapse in judgment with the defendant getting carried away and cheating on his wife and three kids.”

The woman’s DNA profile was found on Clarke’s gun, according to court records.

“This wasn’t sex, it was violence,” Polumbaum said Thursday.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.