The teenager who was shot by a state trooper Thursday in Amesbury after he allegedly slashed the trooper with a utility knife could be arraigned in his hospital bed Friday, officials said.

Nathan Aguilar, 18, of Melrose, remains hospitalized at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston under State Police guard. He will most likely be charged with armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, State Police Spokesman David Procopio said Friday morning.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office will ultimately determine the charges, Procopio said. A spokesperson for the office could not immediately be reached.