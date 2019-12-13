The teenager who was shot by a state trooper Thursday in Amesbury after he allegedly slashed the trooper with a utility knife could be arraigned in his hospital bed Friday, officials said.
Nathan Aguilar, 18, of Melrose, remains hospitalized at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston under State Police guard. He will most likely be charged with armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, State Police Spokesman David Procopio said Friday morning.
The Essex County District Attorney’s Office will ultimately determine the charges, Procopio said. A spokesperson for the office could not immediately be reached.
Aguilar suffered serious injuries when the 34-year-old trooper shot him to “end the threat to his life,” Procopio said Thursday. Aguilar had allegedly pulled up behind the trooper’s marked cruiser while the trooper was conducting a safety detail in the breakdown lane of a highway in Amesbury. Aguilar, wearing a balaclava-like mask, walked up to the cruiser and “suddenly, without warning began slashing and stabbing at the trooper, and inflicted several slash-type wounds to the trooper’s arm and upper body,” Procopio said.
The trooper, who Procopio did not identify by name Thursday, was treated and later released from Lawrence General Hospital.
Aguilar and the trooper had not interacted earlier Thursday, and the attack seems to have been “absolutely random,” Procopio said.