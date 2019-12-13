As we close out the work week, we have another storm on the way. There’s been 148 days with measurable precipitation this year, and we’re going to add two more later this evening and again Friday. This will put 2019 in fourth place for the most number of days with precipitation in a calendar year and we still have plenty of time to reach number one.

Tonight’s storm begins with rain as temperatures warm above freezing. If you’re headed out this evening there could be a few light showers, but the real heavy stuff will not move in until after 9 p.m. Temperatures slowly go up all night.

By Saturday morning, a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain will have already fallen with more on the way. All this water has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for the eastern half of Massachusetts and much of eastern New England. More rain on Saturday will fall heavily at times and lead to urban street and stream flooding.

Over 2 inches of rain is possible in the 24 hours from Friday to Saturday evening. COD Weather





The major rivers should be OK, but depending on how the next few months turn out, we are setting ourselves up for potential problems in the spring. Obviously we don’t want to jump the gun on that, but it’s something forecasters will be keeping an eye on throughout the winter.





Flood watches are posted for Saturday. NOAA Data

You should consider Saturday a washout although the rain will tend to taper off later on in the afternoon. Temperatures will be well into the 50s to perhaps even near 60 from Boston to the south. Across the northern half of Massachusetts the warm air will take longer to arrive, so much of the day will be spent in the 40s.

Readings in the 50s are likely for Saturday with lots of melting. NOAA data

Winds will be strong and gusty Saturday afternoon and even Sunday. Wind gusts over 35 miles per hour can cause scattered power outages especially over Cape Cod, but I don’t expect widespread issues.

Wind gusts through Saturday evening. Note the highest speeds over the outer Cape. WeatherBell

Unfortunately, this rain will make it into northern New England and will have some impact on skiing. Expect wet surfaces if you are headed north.

With the snowpack basically gone Sunday and some sunshine, it will be a chance to do any fall cleanup you might not have gotten to before our first snowstorm nearly two weeks ago. Temperatures on Sunday will stay in the 40s along with a blustery breeze. Monday will be colder, staying in the 30s all day. it will remain dry although you’ll notice an increase in clouds for the second part of the afternoon.

There’s another storm in this seemingly ongoing parade of them for Monday night and Tuesday. The weather looks more interesting from a precipitation type standpoint with this system. There’s likely to be a rain/snow line and a mixed bag in between. Tuesday’s storm doesn’t look like it’s a major high-impact snowstorm, but the timing is such that the Tuesday morning commute could end up being slower than usual.

Monday night and Tuesday, a mixed bag is likely across New England. Blue is snow, pink is a mix, and green is rain. All three are possible for most of the area at some point. COD Weather





Of course. it’s still early in the forecasting game, so lots can change. The bottom line is it’s likely to be inclement once again and just one more day of precipitation this year.

