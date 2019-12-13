A woman who was shot in Hudson Thursday afternoon has died, authorities said.
The 20-year-old woman, who was shot in her vehicle at a parking lot on Howe Street, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, according to a joint statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Hudson Police Chief Michael Burks.
As of Friday morning, no arrests had been made.
“The investigation into this incident remains ongoing,” the statement said. “However, the preliminary information indicates that this was a targeted attack.”
