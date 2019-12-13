“I just think that it’s amazing, it’s big, it’s bold,” Rapinoe said of Warren’s campaign. “I just don’t think we can get to a better place by walking this moderate line, so I appreciate you being out front and being big and bold with that.”

Rapinoe made her preference in the 2020 Democratic primary race public just days after she was named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year. In split-screen video that captured both women speaking on the phone, Rapinoe praised Warren’s campaign and offered her support.

Rapinoe, a forward on the US Women’s National Team and two-time World Cup winner, is also known for her outspoken advocacy for left-wing causes and public battles with President Trump. She was among those who sued the US Soccer Federation for equal pay earlier this year, arguing female players are paid significantly less than their male counterparts despite having more success on the field.

Rapinoe was the keynote speaker Thursday at the Massachusetts Conference for Women.

“I’m so grateful to have you on @TeamWarren. I promise to fight shoulder-to-shoulder alongside you for equal pay and the bold, structural change our country needs,” Warren said in a tweet announcing the endorsement.

