As in other cities using congestion pricing, increased revenues should be applied quickly to improving existing transportation operations and facilities, especially high-occupancy vehicle lane and transit programs. Hopefully these revenues can also allow realistic planning for new facilities, beyond those already in capital programs. MetroWest’s Route 20 corridor, from Berlin, Mass., through Marlborough, Sudbury, Wayland, and Weston, could be an example.

In “Time to clear a path for congestion pricing” (Business, Dec. 6), Shirley Leung covered some of the key points of the concept, as potentially applied in the Boston metro area. As an experienced transportation planner, I support development of a trial program, which would study important policy and physical details.

Advertisement

Route 20 traffic peaks are highly congested, and existing transit options are either nonexistent or inconvenient. Essentially parallel to Route 20 is the inactive right of way of the former Central Massachusetts Railroad. A proposed reuse of that right of way would create a bus rapid transitway and pedestrian/bike trail, two valuable sustainability measures. This would provide an auto alternative for trips from MetroWest into Boston, and since it would make use of existing rights of way and reuse existing overpasses, it could be created quickly and at relatively low cost.

I urge that the congestion pricing study consider this proposal and other possible, practical transit enhancements to provide alternatives to the automobile.

Leon Goodman

Sudbury

The writer is a past international president of the Institute of Transportation Engineers and former manager of transportation planning for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.