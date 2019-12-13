There is no question that powerful cartels like Sinaloa and the Cartel Jalisco-New Generation (CJNG) spread a perverse form of terror. In the first half of this year, there were more than 17,000 homicides in Mexico , a new record. On Dec. 1, more than 120 people were murdered , marking both the deadliest single day of the year and the one-year anniversary of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador taking office. It’s been a particularly deadly year for journalists, too: at least 12 have been killed .

At first glance, labeling Mexican drug trafficking cartels as foreign terrorist organizations , as President Trump has threatened to do, may seem an appropriate measure to confront the increasing danger that the drug trade poses to the United States . But the move — which Trump says he’s temporarily delaying at the request of the Mexican president — would do more harm than good. And it grossly distorts the cause against terrorism in the rest of the world.

A turning point for Trump may have been last month’s brutal killing of nine women and children who were dual US-Mexican citizens. They were ambushed in Northern Mexico, allegedly by cartel members who confused them for members of a rival group. Soon after, US-based family members of the victims launched a White House petition calling for drug cartels to be designated as terrorist organizations. Responding to similar pressure, a group of Republican senators introduced a bill in Congress on Wednesday that would subject Mexican cartels to the same level of sanctions as terror groups.

It’s not that a terrorist designation isn’t useful — when it makes sense. On the contrary, it’s been a powerful and effective global tool in the fight against terrorism. There are currently more than 60 groups on the US State Department’s terrorist list, most of them countered with scarce funding.

Most of the drug cartel-related violence in Mexico does not fit the traditional definition of terrorism. The goal of the Sinaloa Cartel is to maximize financial profits via criminal means; it has no political ideology. More important, some of the penalties the “foreign terrorist organization” (FTO) designation carries are redundant when applied to drug cartels. The Obama administration already penalized the Sinaloa Cartel in 2009 under the Kingpin Act, which involves similar financial sanctions as the terrorist designation.

“Terrorist groups often depend on donations and at least some degree of legitimacy as political actors,” said Brian J. Phillips, a researcher at the University of Essex and at CIDE (a university in Mexico City) who studies terrorism and criminal organizations. “FTO status affects both of these things.” But none of that matters to Mexican cartels, which are funded of course by illegal drug sales.

Meanwhile, applying the terrorist label to criminal organizations poses risks. It could, for instance, be yet another tool for the Trump administration to keep out the kinds of immigrants it doesn’t want. Any person suspected of doing business with a cartel could be charged with providing material support, even if it’s difficult to prove their association, said Phillips. Some experts observe that the “material support” charge could be weaponized by the Trump administration against asylum seekers.

There are better ways to help Mexico deal with the horrifying acts of cartel violence. They include “targeting the flow of weapons from the border states to Mexico, or addressing the demand for drugs in the US, or strengthening the Merida Initiative to help Mexico with the rule of law," said Phillips.

Indeed, the Merida Initiative, a binational security and rule-of-law agreement signed more than 10 years ago between the United States and Mexico, has proved inadequate: It represents just about 2 percent of Mexico’s spending in security. Rather than redirecting scarce counterterrorism resources toward fighting criminal organizations, the Trump administration should invest more in such collaborative efforts. There is proof that it can work: Plan Colombia, which provided about $10 billion in aid over 15 years to help the South American nation fight drug cartels, is considered one of the most successful US assistance programs in history.

If the president follows through with his plan for the cartels, it will fail to help those affected by drug-related violence and the drug trade on both sides of the border. He and the next president should instead invest in strategies that will help free the continent from the scourge of cartel violence.