As a multiracial, white and Asian family living in New York City, I wasn’t sure we’d take our son to see any Santa. But as the last days of November rolled past us, and Santas appeared in the streets, my son got curious about this jolly old man. He’d spot him in the wild and clap his hands with glee. Cowboy Santa sang in the CVS window. A balloon Santa waved to us from our neighbor’s front porch. It began to seem unreasonable not to take him to see the real deal, and when I learned that Macy’s offers meetings with Black and Spanish-speaking Santas by request, I felt certain we should go.

He was gentle, soft-spoken, and Black. My son didn’t even notice. At 19 months old, he was just stunned that I’d placed him in a strange man’s lap. Until that moment, Santa had been an abstract idea in my child’s mind. He was just a jolly cartoon guy with a beard, not an actual man wearing a velvety snow suit inside his own house. In Santaland at Macy’s Herald Square, Santa’s clothes, not his skin color, confused my son.

Advertisement

As a child, it never occurred to me that Santa was anything but white. Even though my mom is Chinese Indonesian, I never thought to ask, and as an immigrant neither did she. As a first generation family, as much we made the holiday season uniquely our own, our choices almost always emerged from the broader cultural traditions that preceded us and shaped by what was available. When I learned that Macy’s offers a diversity of Santas, I knew I could broaden the scope of tradition for my own family.

We arrived 15 minutes before Santaland opened on the first Tuesday in December. The line was already an hour long. We were led through a maze, past animatronic polar bears and reindeer. We looped around Santa’s workshop where an elf was checking Santa’s nice list. Another elf took our picture in front of a large LED screen that projected a cartoon New York City skyline. We smiled then inched along further, toward Santa’s sleigh. It was parked just outside his house. At Macy’s, Santa lives in a mansion with multiple front doors.

Advertisement

I put in my request to the attending elf who joked that Santa was just feeding his reindeer, a code for “your Santa is switching places with a white Santa” that I’d read about in previous reports on what seeing a Black Santa at Macy’s is like. Some parents have expressed that the wait makes seeing Santa feel strange, and I agree. At least two families entered the house before us, cutting ahead in the line we entered early to avoid this longer wait. My son patiently looked at the toys in the sleigh until our Santa was ready.

Seeing him didn’t feel special in the same way it can for other families, and I didn’t expect as much. My son wasn’t seeing himself reflected in Coca-Cola mythology. But I was seeing a truth I wished I’d known sooner in life. Santa doesn’t have to look anything like you to feel the generosity his image represents. In fact, seeing that Santa can be different from you is a reminder that this season is about extending love and joy to all people. It’s what I would have told Santa if he’d asked me instead of my son, “what do you hope for this year?”

Advertisement

Still, I wish we didn’t have to request our Santa. I hope next year he can just sit inside one of the many rooms of his Santaland mansion, waiting to greet whomever is next in line. But I also realize that my hope is probably a request for this man in red velvet to work a lot harder during his shift. To tend to more children, field more asks, to do a job I know I’d have little patience for. I held my breath and watched him cradle my son. He looked up at Santa solemnly, but he didn’t cry. Instead, he asked, with intense sincerity, for a violin.

Jen Hyde is a writer from Brooklyn, NY.