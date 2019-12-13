Re “Arts center delays new residency program, evictions” (Metro, Dec. 4): As one of the 40 visual artists at the Boston Center for the Arts threatened with eviction, I have concerns about the reference in your article to “the artists who rent heavily subsidized workspaces,” a phrase used frequently by the BCA administrators. Depending on one’s perspective, calling the artist studios heavily subsidized could be misleading.

True, rents on our studios, while subject to small yearly increases, are considerably less than for artists’ spaces in commercial buildings in Boston. Obviously, a commercial real estate company’s aim is to make a profit from its tenants. The BCA, on the other hand, is a nonprofit organization. It pays no taxes to the city. It occupies land owned by the Boston Planning and Development Agency, and has a long-term lease specifying a $1 per year payment for this privilege.