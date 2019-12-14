Longtime fans know that, while the albums that followed musician and artist Geneviève Castrée’s passing, 2017’s “A Crow Looked At Me” and 2018’s “Now Only,” deserved all the praise they received, Elverum has been making great records for decades. One of those great records, 2008’s “Lost Wisdom,” was a collaboration with Julie Doiron, formerly of ‘90s indie-rockers Eric’s Trip and one of Elverum’s musical heroes. This year, the pair reunited for a sequel, “Lost Wisdom pt. 2,” and a brief tour, which stopped at Somerville’s Arts at the Armory Friday night.

SOMERVILLE — If you know one thing about Phil Elverum, the Washington-based singer/songwriter who records as Mount Eerie, it is that his wife died and he wrote an overwhelmingly sad album about it. If you know a second thing about Elverum, it is that he was then briefly married to actress Michelle Williams. If you know more than those two things about him, you probably love him and his music.

Doiron opened with a charming solo set built almost entirely from audience requests. Her unhurried guitar playing and soul-warming voice lent her songs, which generally skewed either sweetly twee or gently forlorn, an air of serene acceptance. Nearly as captivating were Doiron’s rambling, stream-of-consciousness monologues, during which she solicited Advil from the audience, debated whether to sing the next song in French or Spanish, and teased a forthcoming solo album.

Doiron soon returned with Elverum to perform “Lost Wisdom pt. 2” in its entirety. The album is a transitional one, as Elverum attempts to reconcile the profoundly literal, grief-stricken prose of the last two Mount Eerie records with the more abstract musings on love and existence that characterized his past work. Live, as on record, it was Doiron’s supportive presence that made this transition possible. Her harmonies enriched Elverum’s sometimes-dour vocals, bringing out the color in melodies whose richness may have otherwise gone unnoticed, while her minimal electric guitar accents fleshed out the sparse chords Elverum strummed on his acoustic.

The stripped-down format foregrounded Elverum’s lyrics, which the pin-drop-quiet attendees received with the reverence of a great poet’s recitation. One could practically hear the lumps forming in throats when the album concluded with “Belief Pt. 2,” the line “I believed in love/And I still do” resonating with a devastating power given what Elverum had to survive to protect that hope. The selections from the original “Lost Wisdom” that followed may have lacked the new album’s narrative stakes, but the youthful, searching headspace they captured felt no less profound.

Fittingly for an artist so preoccupied with the eternal, ever-shifting nature of love, Elverum capped the night by joining Doiron on a rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” While their version of the standard began with hymn-like delicacy, by the time they hit the big key change on that final chorus, it was something closer to gospel.

MOUNT EERIE AND JULIA DOIRON

At Arts at the Armory, Somerville, Dec. 13