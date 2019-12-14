A New Jersey man was killed Thursday night after crashing his car into the rear of a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westborough, State Police announced.

Joel Yeghen, 39, of Ocean, N.J., was driving eastbound on Interstate 90 in a 2019 Lexus coupe when he lost control of the vehicle at 8 p.m. and struck the trailer, Massachusetts State Policesaid in a statement.