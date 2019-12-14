A New Jersey man was killed Thursday night after crashing his car into the rear of a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westborough, State Police announced.
Joel Yeghen, 39, of Ocean, N.J., was driving eastbound on Interstate 90 in a 2019 Lexus coupe when he lost control of the vehicle at 8 p.m. and struck the trailer, Massachusetts State Policesaid in a statement.
The Lexus was on fire and up against the median barrier when troopers and first responders arrived, police said. Yeghen was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.