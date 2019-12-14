Republicans and even some Democrats have criticized Barack Obama for inaction and a laissez-faire, lame-duck approach to handling reports of Russian interference in the 2016 US elections. However, a CNN analysis in May of Donald Trump’s claims that Obama did nothing and was to blame for Russian meddling concluded that the Obama administration “did make attempts to get Russia to stop, and also to tell the American public about what the Russians were up to. Those attempts appear to have had little to no impact on Russia’s behavior, and the public did not fully grasp the extent of the meddling until well after the election.”

Like the blindfolded figure of Lady Justice, the Globe occasionally has to publish letters from readers with opposing points of view to project the image of balance and fairness. But lending credence to a factually fractured letter such as Michael J. DiStefano’s adds nothing to Justice’s scales except the weight of rhetorical nonsense ( “ ‘Russia meddled’ narrative casts Obama presidency as a great failure,” Readers’ Forum, Dec. 7).

CNN too biased, you say? Time magazine’s foreign affairs columnist Ian Bremmer concluded in February 2018 that “the failures of Obama do not excuse the failures of Trump. Russia was Obama’s problem so long as he was commander in chief; since Jan. 20, 2017, it has been Trump’s problem — and he has somehow managed to do a worse job confronting the Russian threat than his predecessor.”

Left or right, right or wrong, facts and context matter. Compared with candidate Trump’s open solicitation of Russia’s interference during the 2016 elections, and continued denial and obfuscation afterward of Russia’s role in helping to elect him — something that was the unanimous conclusion of US intelligence agencies and the Mueller report — Obama’s Russia record exposes the great failure of Trump’s self-serving foreign policy.

John Bluthardt

Boston





Argument ventures beyond the facts

Michael J. DiStefano’s Dec. 7 letter shows the problem with failure to agree on established facts. Despite his claims, there are few, if any, who maintain that Russia “handed” the election to Trump or “installed” him as president. The facts are that Russia interfered with the election.

We can have honest disagreements on how much that interference affected the election, but as Richard Freierman said in his letter in the same edition (“Let’s bridge our divide over a lake of facts”), if we can’t agree on the basic facts, then we’re doomed.

As for Obama’s “failure” to act in 2016, he was in a Catch-22 situation. If he had announced the Russian interference, he would have faced accusations of interfering in the election. If, as happened, he didn’t take a more forceful role, he’s accused of failing.

Steven Brooks

Whitman





Well, shouldn’t we be worried that there’s a stooge in Oval Office?

It sounds like Michael J. DiStefano is more upset that Barack Obama let the Russians install their own stooge in the White House than he is that the current occupant is a traitor. I hope he agrees that we need to get him out ASAP.

Dal Coger

Medford