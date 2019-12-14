Rob Gronkowski was certainly a character during his playing days with the Patriots, but his antics stretch before his days in New England.

When Gronkowski was added to the NFL’s All-Time Team on Friday night, coach Bill Belichick shared a story about Gronkowski falling asleep on the floor during his pre-draft visit with the Patriots.

“Rob was kind of a shot in the dark. He came up on his pre-draft visit, had a bad visit,” Belichick said. “We put him in a room, came back and he was asleep on the floor.”