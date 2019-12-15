With the saga drawing to a close, Daniels, 73, has looked back on the experience in “I Am C-3PO: The Inside Story,” a memoir published last month. This Dec. 20 opening of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has offered another opportunity to reminisce. Daniels did so by telephone from Los Angeles, his soft-spoken tone scarcely echoing that of his volubly fretful alter ego.

Generations of “Star Wars” fans recognize C-3PO as a fundamental part of the franchise, one of the sturdiest threads in its rich fabric. After all, the golden protocol droid and his beep-emitting bestie, R2-D2, are the series’ “through” characters, the only two to appear in all nine episodes of the long-running story line. And only Threepio has been played by the same performer throughout: stage-trained British actor Anthony Daniels.

Q. Does C-3PO have new visibility in “Rise of Skywalker”? The teasers for the movie definitely make it seem that way.

A. That’s a very good way of putting it. People have certainly reacted to the trailers.

Q. How did that come about?

A. I sent an e-mail to [director] J.J. Abrams saying, “Look, Threepio shouldn’t be getting shoved in a cupboard, or hearing of danger and drama from a distance — he works better when he’s part of a group.” And J.J. and [writing partner] Chris Terrio did, in fact, come up with stuff for Threepio to do, and I am hugely grateful for that.

Q. In terms of your physical involvement, is this the broadest range of things you’ve gotten to do in any of the movies?

A. Ooh, that’s a difficult question to answer [without spoiling anything]. Certainly in the trailer, you can see I’m rushing about on a speeder. That was physically dynamic, and just a lot of fun. And they found other aspects of Threepio to put me in with John [Boyega, who plays Finn] and Oscar [Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron], so I really did feel a sense of belonging there.

Q. You share a terrific anecdote in your book about watching studio workers take the Millennium Falcon set and toss it in a fire after “Return of the Jedi.” So at the time, you really did assume that “Star Wars” was over?

A. Oh, absolutely, a hundred percent. I was mightily surprised when we got back to it [with the prequels] 14 years later, even though George had originally said there would be nine movies. It just shows what an imagination he has. And you know, [the franchise] isn’t over yet. The movies are one thing — nine is enough. But all the spinoffs will continue.

From left: Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher, and Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca, in 1978. George Brich/AP/file

Q. What kind of feedback have you had on the book? Have people been surprised to read what a toll it took to be bolted into the costume to give these performances?

A. Yes, to the point that I almost hope I haven’t overstated that. [Laughs.] It was a ton of effort, but it’s not saying, “Poor me,” it’s just giving the history of it. I want people to watch the movies and think of Threepio as an entity unto himself.

Tom Russo can be reached at trusso2222@gmail.com.




