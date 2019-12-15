The film has been acclaimed for its sensitive antiwar themes and bold visual style. An experimental, less-restrictive approach to filmmaking became possible in the Soviet Union in the late 1950s, thanks to the so-called “thaw.” After Josef Stalin died, in 1953, his successor Nikita Khrushchev allowed more liberal cultural policies as part of a de-Stalinization campaign, although this would change by the 1960s, Winestein said in a telephone interview.

Area audiences have the opportunity to experience a rare 35mm screening of “The Cranes Are Flying” (1957), the only Soviet film to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, on Dec. 15, at the Museum of Fine Arts. The 3 p.m. screening will be followed by a discussion with David Patterson, professor of music at the University of Massachusetts Boston, and Anna Winestein, executive director of the Ballets Russes Arts Initiative.

Director Mikhail Kalatozov had already established himself as an avant-garde filmmaker in 1920s Georgia, which had its own robust and sophisticated film culture, Winestein said.

In “The Cranes Are Flying,” Tatyana Samoylova, who won the best actress award at Cannes for her performance, plays a young woman whose boyfriend (Aleksey Batalov), is off fighting in the war. She moves in with his family after her own is killed by German bombing. Kalatozov and screenwriter Viktor Rozov depict the day-to-day hardships of life during the war and the trauma that Samoylova’s character suffers.

Besides Samoylova, Kalatozov’s close collaborators on the film included editor Mariya Timofeeva and the director’s frequent cinematographer, Sergey Urusevskiy. The success of “The Cranes Are Flying” brought international fame to its creators but not to the film’s Poland-born composer, Mieczyslaw Weinberg (also known as Moisey Vaynberg), whose achievements began to be recognized only much later. The Ballets Russes Arts Initiative organized this screening with the MFA, Winestein said, as part of a broader effort to champion Weinberg’s music in celebration of the centenary of his birth (Dec. 8, 1919) and as the first in a series of area concerts and screenings planned for 2020.

Weinberg was overlooked until recently for several reasons. After fleeing Poland, where his family died in the Holocaust, Weinberg ended up imprisoned under Stalin’s anti-Semitic regime. His symphonies and operas were rarely performed during the Soviet era; and he survived by composing film scores. Weinberg was also overshadowed by his close friend Dmitri Shostakovich. “He was already a fully formed composer when they met,” Winestein said, and they enjoyed “a bilateral creative friendship for 30 years.”

Endless stream

Filmmaker Shengze Zhu will attend the Dec. 16, 7 p.m., Brattle Theatre screening of her new documentary, “Present. Perfect,” and engage in a post-screening discussion with The DocYard’s Spring 2020 Guest Curator, Abby Sun. “Present. Perfect,” Zhu’s third feature documentary, examines the live-streaming phenomenon in China and offers glimpses into dozens of ordinary lives across the world’s most populous nation. Zhu edited 800 hours of footage shot by these live-streaming anchors into a “cinematic collage" that examines individuals who are more at ease with virtual human connection than with real-life, face-to-face social interaction. A producer, screenwriter, and editor, Zhu has also made “Out Of Focus” (2014), her directorial debut, and “Another Year” (2016).

Really big show

On Dec. 15, animation aficionados will want to head to Gloucester’s Rogers Street Theatre. That’s the current home of the Cape Ann Community Cinema; in January, it will move into its new home in Rockport. The Rogers is the site of the 21st annual Animation Show of Shows, which unspools at 2 p.m. The 90-minute program features nine diverse, internationally acclaimed animated short films curated by Animation Show of Shows founder Ron Diamond. During its first 20 years, 40 of the films showcased in the Animation Show of Shows have gone on to receive Oscar nominations; and 11 films have won the award for best animated short. The program also screens at Wellfleet Preservation Hall, in Wellfleet, at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 and Dec. 21.

