Chris Redd requests a discussion about politics at the dinner table in Atlanta, and Kenan Thompson replies, “You mean how Trump is definitely getting impeached and then definitely getting reelected? I’m good.”

The scene spanned three American cities and families with differing political ideologies: a conservative-leaning white family in Charleston, S.C., a multiracial, liberal family in San Francisco, Calif., and a black family in Atlanta, Ga.

Instead of tackling the ongoing impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives, “Saturday Night Live” opted for a potentially more politically impassioned scene in its cold open: family dinners during the holidays.

When it comes time for prayers at the table, the three families move to the subject of football, beginning with Beck Bennett, who plays the patriarch of the conservative Charleston family, thanking “original American Jesus” for “no more kneeling in the NFL.”

Advertisement

Thompson offers his gratitude to “historically correct black Jesus” for the three black quarterbacks who beat New England Patriots star Tom Brady.

And in San Francisco, Bowen Yang tells the “gender neutral spirits” that he’s thankful for “the Super Bowl halftime show and that’s that.”

Aidy Gonzalez as a snowman narrator concludes the scene with an explanation of “the magic of the electoral college.”

“Those three families may seem different, but, see, they have one important thing in common. They live in states where their votes don’t matter. They’ll debate the issues all year long, but then it all comes down to 1,000 people in Wisconsin who won’t even think about the election until the morning of.”

Kate McKinnon as 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg then interrupts to direct a message to the president.

“Merry maybe our last Christmas to all, and Donald Trump, step to me and I’ll come at you like a plastic straw comes at a plastic turtle. I can’t believe I’m saying this to a 70-year-old man, but grow up.”

Advertisement

On Thursday, Trump denounced Time Magazine’s selection of Thunberg for Person of the Year as “so ridiculous” and criticized her for an “anger management problem” in a tweet.

Scarlett Johansson hosted the episode and Niall Horan performed as the musical guest.

Watch the full sketch below. Warning: This video may include content some viewers find offensive.



