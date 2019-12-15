C-3PO has been a fixture throughout the “Star Wars” saga, from the original movie (1977) right up through “The Rise of Skywalker,” which opens Dec. 20. But while the robotic fussbudget has been a constant, that doesn’t mean he’s been completely unchanging.
Threepio’s appearance has been tweaked enough over the years that at times we almost wondered if he was, in fact, the droid we were looking for, never mind the Jedi mind tricks. Among notable variations:
Pre-’77 conceptual images for Threepio featured a feminine figure with a slightly more human face, a nod to the fembot in Fritz Lang’s silent-era genre landmark “Metropolis" (1927).
Long before furry Chewbacca knapsacks joined the ever-burgeoning inventory of cute “Star Wars” merch, Chewie briefly wore Threepio as a backpack of his own, after the droid was blasted to pieces in “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980).
Threepio’s shiny exterior was swapped out for wiring and gadget-y innards in “The Phantom Menace” (1999), as we got a look at his origins as young Anakin Skywalker’s pet robotics project.
Wonder where the golden droid’s red left arm came from in “The Force Awakens” (2015)? The answer was supplied by “The Phantom Limb,” a Marvel Comics tie-in detailing Threepio’s tribute to a fallen mechanical comrade.
First it was a red arm, and now, in “Rise of Skywalker,” apparently it’s red eyes. Hard to know what they’re all about from the fleeting glimpse the trailers have given — unless it’s just that Threepio is as teary as we are that the saga is over.