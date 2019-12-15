C-3PO has been a fixture throughout the “Star Wars” saga, from the original movie (1977) right up through “The Rise of Skywalker,” which opens Dec. 20. But while the robotic fussbudget has been a constant, that doesn’t mean he’s been completely unchanging.

Threepio’s appearance has been tweaked enough over the years that at times we almost wondered if he was, in fact, the droid we were looking for, never mind the Jedi mind tricks. Among notable variations:

Pre-’77 conceptual images for Threepio featured a feminine figure with a slightly more human face, a nod to the fembot in Fritz Lang’s silent-era genre landmark “Metropolis" (1927).