In emails, and in the comments attached to stories, I often hear from readers who dislike my focus on non-network shows, those available on the likes of HBO, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. They resent having to pay for TV and wish that I would review more of what they can get for free, or at least what they can get with a basic cable subscription.

It’s true, I don’t focus much on network output, beyond my annual fall TV preview, in which I review almost all of the advance episodes of those new series that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and the CW make available. But at this point in the evolution of TV, with more than 500 new series premiering every year, I spend most of my time looking everywhere for good stuff to introduce to readers; I can no longer cover absolutely everything that gets released.

And there are very few network shows that stand out from the crowd these days. In recent years I’ve written a lot about “This Is Us” and “The Good Place,” as well as a little about “The Unicorn,” “The Conners,” and “Modern Family.” But the many other network shows, so many of them dumbed-down sitcoms, reality contests, and procedural dramas, rarely merit analysis. Sure, they can be entertaining, and they can provide escapist pleasures — and I watch and enjoy them sometimes — but I rarely feel inspired to tell readers about them. I don’t see myself trying to look into the themes or the psychology or the cinematography on “FBI” or “Single Parents” or “Chicago Fire,” even though, as I say, they can certainly provide easy watching. And the network shows do cost something — your time, which you are spending by watching the network ads.

I suspect my movie-critic colleagues don’t hear the same type of complaints, because we’re all accustomed to paying cash for movies. Spending $12 for a single movie ticket — not including snacks and parking — somehow seems more justified than spending $12.99 for a month of Netflix, which includes a ton of good series (many of which were on my Top 10 list, including “Russian Doll,” “When They See Us,” and “Unbelievable”) and movies. But times have changed. Taking on an HBO or Hulu or Showtime subscription for a month or two, to dig in and binge all the good stuff, isn’t really a bad deal.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. In May, ABC hosted a live special in which an episode of “All in the Family” and an episode of “The Jeffersons” were recreated. It was a giant bend of the knee to the great Norman Lear, whose groundbreaking TV work remains both relevant and sharp, and it was a ratings hit. So, of course, the network is going to try to recapture the magic, with a new “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” on Wednesday at 8 p.m. This time, the shows are “All in the Family” — again with Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper, and Ike Barinholtz as Archie, Edith, Gloria, and Meathead — and “Good Times.” The cast for the latter: Viola Davis and Andre Braugher as Florida and James Evans; Jay Pharoah, Asante Blackk, and Corinne Foxx as the Evans children, J.J., Michael, and Thelma, respectively; and Tiffany Haddish as neighbor Willona.

2. The October Democratic debate featured a historic 12 candidates on a single stage. This month, only seven candidates have qualified to take the stage on Thursday night in Los Angeles: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang. The debate, sponsored by “PBS Newshour” and Politico, will air on PBS and CNN starting at 8 p.m. The moderators will be PBS’s Judy Woodruff, Yamiche Alcindor, and Amna Nawaz, and Politico’s Tim Alberta. By the way, each of the seven has vowed not to cross the picket line of Unite Here Local 11, a labor union currently in a dispute with Loyola Marymount University, the site of the debate, so plans may change.

Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge in "The Christmas Carol" on FX. Robert Viglasky/FX

3. I groaned at the thought of yet another “A Christmas Carol” until I saw that the newest one is on FX, it’s from Steven Knight of “Peaky Blinders,” and its cast includes Andy Serkis, Guy Pearce, and Stephen Graham. Yeah, it’s gonna be dark. The three-hour movie premieres Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The list of executive producers includes Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott.

4. Got dog content if you want it on Tuesday night. “Dogs of the Year,” Tuesday at 8 p.m. on the CW, counts down the top 10 dog stories of the year. Yes, there will be tears. And then “Well Groomed,” Tuesday at 9 p.m. on HBO, looks into the world of competitive and creative dog grooming. Yes, it features poodles getting turned into sculptures with legs.

5. On Wednesday, Netflix will release the first 10-episode season of a show called “Soundtrack.” It’s being described as a “romantic musical drama” set in Los Angeles, and the twist is that the characters break into songs, lip-syncing pop hits, to fully express themselves. The intersecting story lines are about love and romance, and the cast includes Callie Hernandez, Campbell Scott, Jenna Dewan, Madeline Stowe, and Marianne Jean Baptiste.

6. Henry Cavill, formerly doing business as Superman, stars in this Netflix series adaptation of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s epic fantasy novels. Called “The Witcher,” the show follows Cavill’s lonely monster-hunter-for-hire as he and his chin dimple look for their place in the world. The eight-episode first season arrives Friday.

7. “Saturday Night Live” has been promoting the return, for the first time in 35 years, of one of the biggest stars it helped launch: Eddie Murphy. He’s hosting this Saturday, and he has said he hopes to revive some of his better-known characters from the show. The musical guest: Lizzo.

8. After a short period in theaters, “The Two Popes” arrives on Netflix on Friday. Directed by Fernando Meirelles (“City of God”), the movie is inspired by true events regarding the relationship between Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce), who will later be Pope Francis, and Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins). It has a 75 on Metacritic.

Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson in a scene from "Mr. Robot," which airs its two-hour series finale this week. USA Network/Associated Press

CHANNEL SURFING

“Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019” Counting down the 12 best holiday commercials ever. The CW, Monday, 9 p.m.

“Holidays with the Houghs” Derek and Julianne Hough perform holiday musical numbers. NBC, Monday, 10 p.m.

“Survivor” The two-hour 39th-season finale, followed by the reunion special. CBS, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

“The Masked Singer” The second-season finale. Fox, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

“Finding the Way Home” A documentary look at kids living in orphanages and other institutions. HBO, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

“Mr. Robot” The two-hour series finale of the show that made Rami Malek a star. USA, Sunday, 9 p.m.

ONE LAST THING

The Hallmark Channel is succumbing to hate, which is not very Hallmark of them. Last week, after a campaign waged on them by a conservative group called One Million Moms, which is a part of the American Family Association, the channel pulled four TV ads that included brides getting married and kissing each other.

The ads — four of a linked series of six — were for the wedding-planning website Zola, and they feature different couples talking about the benefits of the site. In some of the ads, the couples — straight and lesbian — kiss at the altar.

Why did Hallmark do it?

“The debate surrounding these commercials on all sides was distracting from the purpose of our network, which is to provide entertainment value,” Molly Biwer, senior vice president for public affairs and communications at Hallmark, said in a statement.

It is, of course, baloney. It is homophobia. One of the two ads deemed acceptable by Hallmark features a kiss between a bride and a groom. “The only difference between the commercials that were flagged and the ones that were approved was that the commercials that did not meet Hallmark’s standards included a lesbian couple kissing,” Mike Chi, Zola’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. Zola wound up pulling all the ads, including the two ads that Hallmark was willing to air.

This is an ugly message to send, Hallmark, especially at a time of year when your famously cheesy, formulaic movies promote love. Lesbians can marry now, remember? Sandra Bernhard tweeted about the channel’s cowardice. “All the groovy gay ladies i know won’t be watching your Christmas schlock,” she wrote to Hallmark. “They’ll be out celebrating with their ’families’ wives, children, friends on & on & getting married in chic ensembles. Didn’t you all get the memo? Family is all inclusive.”

And a “Saturday Night Live” sketch about a Hallmark dating show over the weekend referenced the controversy, ending with Aidy Bryant’s show host saying, “The true reason for Christmas is husband . . . I’m Emily Kringle for Hallmark, reminding you to stay straight out there.”

Merry Christmas to you, too, Hallmark.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.