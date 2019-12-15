Tubbs had reason to feel kinship with Bloomberg. Last year, he graduated from a mayoral training program that Bloomberg sponsors at Harvard University. Tubbs had attended a conference co-sponsored by Bloomberg's philanthropic foundation in Paris in 2017, and was featured in its 2018 annual report. And this past June, Bloomberg's foundation donated $500,000 to an education reform group based in Stockton, a struggling inland city in Northern California.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Michael Bloomberg and Mayor Michael Tubbs of Stockton seemed like an improbable political duo Wednesday as they heaped praise on each other. Tubbs, a 29-year-old liberal who is Stockton's first black mayor, hailed Bloomberg as a leader "with the resources, with the record and with the relationships" to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020. Bloomberg, a 77-year-old centrist billionaire, called the younger man "my kind of mayor."

Advertisement

As Bloomberg traverses the country as a presidential candidate, he is drawing on a vast network of city leaders whom he has funded as a philanthropist or advised as an elder statesman of municipal politics. Bloomberg Philanthropies, which has assets totaling $9 billion, has supported 196 different cities with grants, technical assistance and education programs worth a combined $350 million. Now, leaders in some of those cities are forming the spine of Bloomberg's campaign: He has been endorsed so far by eight mayors — from larger cities like San Jose, California, and Louisville, Kentucky, and smaller ones like Gary, Indiana, representing a total of more than 2.6 million Americans.

For all of those endorsers, Bloomberg has been an important benefactor. All have attended his prestigious boot camp at Harvard that gives the mayors access to ongoing strategic advice from Bloomberg-funded experts. More than half have received funding in the form of grants and other support packages from Bloomberg worth a total of nearly $10 million, according to a review of tax documents and interviews with all eight mayors.

Advertisement

The money he has given to cities underscores the extraordinary nature of Bloomberg's candidacy. More than any presidential candidate in recent history, Bloomberg has established himself — through philanthropic giving, political endorsements and campaign spending — as a singular ally for a large cross-section of American politicians, many of whom feel a deep sense of loyalty in return. And there is no group to whom he is more tightly bonded with than his fellow mayors.

Mayor Steve Benjamin of Columbia, South Carolina, a co-chairman of the Bloomberg campaign, said Bloomberg's philanthropy had earned him trust and consideration from mayors.

"It's given him a great, great deal of credibility with people who, but for his philanthropy or altruism, he never would have interfaced with," Benjamin said.

That credibility could be particularly important in the 2020 presidential race, which Bloomberg entered late last month. After an onslaught of self-funded television ads, he reached 5% support in two national polls this week.

Mayors have historically played an influential role in Democratic primary politics, lending their local political organizations to national candidates. And as a former Republican with relatively conservative views on business regulation and law enforcement, Bloomberg has been eager to demonstrate that mayors and other hands-on leaders in the party, particularly black elected officials, are willing to embrace his candidacy.

His decision last month to apologize for stop-and-frisk policing in New York was informed by feedback from these officials, people familiar with Bloomberg's conversations said.

Advertisement

In Stockton, that shift helped earn Bloomberg a forceful ally in Tubbs, who this week invoked his own identity as a young black man with an incarcerated parent to vouch for Bloomberg. He said that Bloomberg's willingness to use his wealth for public purposes was a strength in the race, pointing to his extensive spending for Democrats in the 2018 elections.

The Stockton mayor said he had urged Bloomberg to support voter-registration and voting-rights groups, including Fair Fight, the national organization led by Stacey Abrams. Abrams' aides were also appealing to Bloomberg: He has committed to donating $5 million to Fair Fight, according to an Abrams adviser.

"Lots of people have money," Tubbs said. "But the way he uses his money speaks to how he's someone who has a vision for this party."

Tubbs and other mayors say they are endorsing Bloomberg because of his platform and ideas, not because of any pressure, but some acknowledged that his wealth and philanthropy were an unavoidable factor.

Mayor Svante Myrick of Ithaca, New York, a city of about 31,000 that won a $100,000 Bloomberg grant for a supervised injection facility, said Bloomberg's campaign had swiftly reached out after he entered the race to seek support. Myrick, who has not endorsed a candidate, said it had not occurred to him to weigh Bloomberg's foundation in his thinking.

“Maybe I should be thinking about: If I endorse Bloomberg, Bloomberg Philanthropies will give us more money,” he mused.

Advertisement



