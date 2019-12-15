I was amused by the letter from Brown University professor David Kertzer criticizing the idea of eliminating legacy admissions at elite universities in order to admit more lower-income students (“Doing away with legacy admissions is not the answer to economic diversity,” Dec. 8). The essence of his argument is that an elite, exclusive university such as Brown must admit the children of well-heeled alumni so that Brown has more financial aid to offer to low-income children. There is some truth there, but a lot of that tuition money goes into building programs and professor salaries in order to entice more well-heeled children to Brown. Brown may be a nonprofit, but it is not a charity. Paying customers are its best customers. Admitting the children of wealthy alumni is a cash source, plain as day.