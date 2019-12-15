No excuse for failed janitorial service
Following a plethora of horrifying details and statistics concerning an ongoing crisis of filthy school bathrooms, which often lack toilet paper and soap, we learn that ”most officials point to the age of Boston’s school buildings and the lack of investment in updating them as the main source of subpar bathroom conditions” (“Disgust and disrespect,” Page A1, Dec. 8).
Really? What exactly is the connection between the age of the building and failed janitorial service?
Elisabeth McCord
Boston
Student misbehavior is also a factor
Thank you, Bianca Vásquez Toness, for calling out the condition of bathrooms in Boston Public Schools, but you left out a huge factor: student sabotage.
My children, like many in the story, refused to use BPS bathrooms except when desperate, but when they did, they witnessed appalling misbehavior. My son once saw another boy run through a bathroom, peeing in all the sinks and all over the floor. Toilet paper rolls were frequently stuffed in toilets or unspooled all over wet floors. I could go on, but the point is that the problem is deeper than outdated facilities and a lack of janitorial staff.
David Butler
Boston