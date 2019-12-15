No excuse for failed janitorial service

Following a plethora of horrifying details and statistics concerning an ongoing crisis of filthy school bathrooms, which often lack toilet paper and soap, we learn that ”most officials point to the age of Boston’s school buildings and the lack of investment in updating them as the main source of subpar bathroom conditions” (“Disgust and disrespect,” Page A1, Dec. 8).

Really? What exactly is the connection between the age of the building and failed janitorial service?