The executive order that classifies Jews as a race ignores historical experience and the catastrophic results that defining Jews in racist terms have had in the past (“Trump order aids campus crackdown with wider definition of Judaism,” Page A13, Dec. 12). With the development of racial biology at the end of the 19th century, hostility to Jews that had been based on religion, economics, and nationalism became focused on race. Jews could not be Germans because they were judged to be members of a different race. These ideas influenced restrictive US immigration policies that limited the number of Jews who could be admitted to our country, depriving many of a chance to escape Nazi murder programs. Thus, using race-based identity to combat anti-Semitism is a misguided policy, which will lead to making Jews seem less “American” and will intensify anti-Semitism.

Paul Bookbinder