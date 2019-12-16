Also taking multiple awards were “Parasite” and “Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood.” The former, a mordant view of class and status in Seoul, won for director ( Bong Joon Ho ) and best foreign language film (a prize awarded in memory of the late longtime Globe film critic Jay Carr ). Quentin Tarantino’s reimagining of the Manson murders won for supporting actor ( Brad Pitt ) and screenplay (Tarantino).

Louisa May Alcott was the big winner at this year’s Boston Society of Film Critics’ awards. More specifically, Greta Gerwig’s film version of Alcott’s classic novel “Little Women” was. It took honors for best picture, actress ( Saoirse Ronan , who plays Jo), ensemble cast, and score ( Alexandre Desplat ). The film opens in Boston Christmas Day. The BSFC voting took place Sunday.

Advertisement

The Kim family in "Parasite." NEON/CJ Entertainment/NEON/CJ Entertainment

Adam Sandler took best actor, for “Uncut Gems,” which opens here Christmas Day. Laura Dern, in “Marriage Story,” won for supporting actress. The cinematography prize went to Claire Mathon, for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” A French feature also won for animated film: “I Lost My Body.”

“The Irishman,” widely regarded as one of if not the leading contender in this year’s Oscar race, took just one prize, film editing. It went to the legendary Thelma Schoonmaker. The prize is awarded in memory of the late film editor Karen Schmeer. “Honeyland,” about a Macedonian beekeeper, took the documentary prize. The new filmmaker award went to Joe Talbot, for “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” That prize is given in memory of the late David Brudnoy, longtime film reviewer and talk-show host.

The BSFC also cites achievements on the local film scene. Honors for film series were shared by the Harvard Film Archive (The B-Film: Low Budget Hollywood Cinema 1935-1959 and Uncomfortably Yours: The Films of Alex Perry), the Coolidge Corner Theatre (East Meets West: Martial Arts & Spaghetti Westerns and Satanic Panic) and the Somerville Theatre (Jack Attack: A Jack Nicholson Film Series). Retrospective of the year went to The Complete Howard Hawks, at the HFA. That award honors the late David Pendleton, for many years the HFA’s programmer.

Advertisement

One series, two festivals, and an individual received special commendations: Boston Open Screen, which since 2003 has been hosting “open mic nights” for young filmmakers; the Boston Turkish Film Festival and Boston Latino International Film Festival; and Sara Archambault, cited for “tremendous contributions to Boston’s film community,” as programmer/co-founder of the DocYard documentary film series and as program manager for the LEF Foundation.

The BSFC dedicated this year’s awards to three stalwart figures in the Boston-area film community who died this year: Steve Livernash, whose peripatetic film-projectionist career took him from drive-in theaters to the HFA, where for many years he served as chief projectionist; Vlada Petrić, for many years a film professor at Harvard and for two decades the HFA’s head curator; and David Kleiler, chief among whose many contributions to the local film scene was being instrumental in saving the Coolidge Corner.

For further information go to bostonfilmcritics.org.













Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.