The latest look in pepper mills comes from Dreamfarm, the Australian company whose mantra is: “It must be a new idea and do something useful that has not been done before.” The mill, called Ortwo ($44.95), works by squeezing together two smooth, beechwood handles. A convenient one-handed squeeze is about right for seasoning an individual plate. When more pepper is needed, say when seasoning a pot of soup, a bowl of pasta, or even your own plate, the handles can be adjusted so both hands are used to grind a greater amount per squeeze. A wide mouth glass jar holds a generous amount of peppercorns (whole spices or salt) and is simple to unscrew and fill. Clear glass makes it easy to see when the jar is running low. Grind settings are easy to adjust; there are six from extra fine to coarse. Available at Duck Soup, Mill Village Shopping Center, 365 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, 978-443-3825; Kitchen Outfitters, Acton Woods Plaza, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; and TAGS Hardware, Porter Square Shopping Center, 29 White St., Cambridge, 617-868-7711.