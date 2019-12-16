Our mothers and grandmothers, and their sisters and sisters-in-laws and friends, all made cookies effortlessly. We know today that even the simplest batter or dough takes some effort, but those women padded around their kitchens and baked like that was the only thing on their minds — not a houseful of kids, not the laundry, not the housework, not the often worrisome weekly budget.

If you were a kid, you sat at the kitchen table with a big glass of milk and basked in this warmth.

They were busy women who had no patience for fussy things. But they filled their cookie jars with homemade confections we knew and loved. Sometimes the cookies were still on the cooling racks, mixing bowls were drying beside the sink, the index card with the handwritten recipe tucked back into the recipe box.

Advertisement

So wait, where are the men in this picture? In mid-century American kitchens, baking was largely a woman’s domain, and though in many households dads tended the backyard barbecue, mixed cocktails, and made weekend breakfasts, moms were in charge of the butter, flour, eggs, and Sunbeam Mixmaster.

They made a sport of trading recipe cards and collected pamphlets from companies like Lever Brothers, who put together “Aunt Jenny’s Favorite Recipes” so these women could make cakes and cookies and pie crust with Spry Pure Vegetable Shortening (“It’s Triple Creamed!”). The fictitious Aunt Jenny is pictured throughout the little book, in her kitchen, with her sewing circle, with a niece she is teaching to make pie pastry, and with the postman, who is getting cookies fresh off the baking sheet.

Companies that didn’t make pamphlets put recipes on the backs of packages — they still do today — recipes that worked every time, which were developed by home economists who knew what women wanted to bake. And then there were the recipes that just got around, no Internet or social media necessary. You could find women baking molasses cookies this time of year from one end of the country to the other, many rolled into balls, then in sugar, and baked until the edges are crisp.

Advertisement

Those dark, gingery cookies are part of this nostalgic collection, along with date-and-nut bars that almost surely came from the back of a date box at some point; cheesecake squares that have all the qualities of a large round, but are much easier to make; grandma’s butterscotch rocks, very small morsels packed with nuts and raisins that make up for in taste what they lack in beauty; pecan crescents that are dusted generously with powdered sugar so they practically melt when you bite in; and Italian chocolate spice cookies with chocolate icing, which this nonna’s granddaughter tweaked to remove the vegetable shortening from the original recipe and stir orange rind, pistachios, and mini chips into the dough.

Some daughters and granddaughters left well enough alone, sticking to the formula handed down. Others moved the batters into electric mixers, lined the baking sheets with parchment paper (think of all the baking sheets our grandmothers scrubbed by hand after baking!), amped up the butter.

You may recognize all of these cookies, maybe from your own experience, or from boxes of homemade cookies you’ve received as gifts. Here’s how to make them. We encourage you to get caught with your hand in the nostalgia jar.

Advertisement









Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.