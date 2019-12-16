On-trend with the tiny house movement, Persephone Bakery in Jackson, Wyo., is selling the Gingerbread Tiny Home Kit. The kit for the downsized structure comes with gingerbread cookie walls, roof, and chimney; icing in a piping tube to use as glue; and multi-shaped and colored confetti and sprinkles for decorating ($12). If you’ve ever wanted to make a gingerbread home but thought it might be too time-consuming, putting together this pint-size abode should take about an hour. It’s a fun project to do with little ones. These cookies are made with natural ingredients, and everything is edible. Husband-and-wife team Kevin and Ali Cohane own the Wyoming bakery cafe, which is known for artisanal loaves and French pastries. Ali runs the business and came up with the design for the kits, and Kevin is the baker. Buy a few, and you can build your own miniature village. To order, go to www.persephonebakery.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND