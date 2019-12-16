The first restaurant I ever went to was Alden & Harlow. I’d heard about the chef [Michael Scelfo] and how he was doing great things, and I wanted to see the scene around the Boston area. When I worked at B3 [restaurant-concert venue in the Back Bay], they spoke about a few different restaurants, and that one was really intriguing to me. The menu was intriguing. I had the hamburger. Everyone kept talking about it. Luckily, I was able to get it. They also had a rabbit dish, I forget exactly what it was, which was pretty tasty. And a bunch of vegetables. I’m a vegetable guy! It’s tough going out to eat with my schedule, though, and my commuting.

What’s the first restaurant that you ever visited in Boston?

Filipino chef Jeffrey Salazar, 35, is from Nigeria by way of Queens. He worked for Bobby Flay at New York City’s Bar Americain and Gato — and spent time playing and coaching basketball in the Philippines. Someday, he wants to open a Nigerian-Filipino restaurant, but in the meantime, the one-time “Chopped” contestant is the executive chef at Harvard Square’s luxurious Parsnip.

What’s one thing you’d like to fix about the restaurant industry here?

Making health insurance readily available for everyone. In New York, I saw how stressful the job is. It’s a big pressure cooker, ready to blow up. We medicate, we drink alcohol, some people do drugs. It’s not healthy. I want everyone to get health insurance … to talk to a therapist. It could help people out. Drug abuse, suicide, it’s not good at all.

What other restaurants do you visit?

I stay within the radius of Parsnip. I go to the Maharaja, Henrietta’s Table, Longfellow Bar, and Alden & Harlow to grab some drinks every now and then. And of course Charlie’s! And Grendel’s is right below us. Once I get out of this square, I just want to go home. I live in Rhode Island.

What’s your earliest food memory that made you think, ‘I want to work in restaurants?’

Watching my mom cater for people when I was a young boy. It was another way to make ends meet for the family. It stuck with me that when people get food, they’re happy. They’re thinking, ‘Yes! I don’t have to cook and do the dishes!’ That aspect of food and seeing people happy got embedded in my head. It made me want to pursue this job as a cook.

What’s the worst restaurant experience you’ve ever had?

I have had some bad ones, but I try to have a positive attitude: You’re fortunate to be here; many people can’t even afford to go to a restaurant. Or I’ll tell myself, ‘You know you could do better if you stayed at home and cooked.’

How could the Boston food scene improve?

More variety. One thing I loved about New York City is that you could get whatever you wanted. You can go to Koreatown. You can hit up Spanish Harlem. You can get soul food in Harlem. It’s a melting pot of cultures, and the food scene is so vibrant. [We just need] more diversity than what we have right now. I think people are ready for it.

How has the restaurant scene changed since you first arrived in Boston?

That’s a tough one for me. I’d have to get back to you, honestly.

Name three adjectives for Boston diners.

Conscious, aware, and daring — we do change our menu every season and have a bunch of regulars who are willing to try a twist on classics. We’re always trying to push boundaries.

What’s the most overdone trend right now?

Over-plating. People put too many things on one plate! Less is more, as they say.

What type of restaurant is Boston missing?

I think Boston is missing more Filipino and Ethiopian or African restaurants. New York is big on both. The funny thing is, I was born in Nigeria, Africa. Maybe it’s something I can start: Filipino- African cuisine! I said it first! I’m starting the trend!

What are you reading?

I started rereading “Eleven Madison Park: The Next Chapter” by Daniel Humm. I’m also reading the Teenage Mutant Ninja comics. I’ve been a big turtle fan since Vanilla Ice did that rap video.

How’s your commute?

It’s horrible. I live in Warwick, Rhode Island. It’s an hour to two hours. I get home in the wee hours. I’d like to move closer.

What’s the one food you never want to eat again?

Pickled eggs. There are things you can pickle. Eggs aren’t one of them.

What’s your most missed Boston restaurant?

I miss B3. I think they were ahead of their time, but the area wasn’t ready for it.

Who was your most memorable customer?

I had a 9-year-old girl who watched my episode on “Chopped.” Her mother asked her where she wanted to go to eat. She wanted to go to Parsnip, so she came with her mom and dad and aunts and godmother. She came with this perfect dress. I sent them out some appetizers, and I introduced her to the kitchen staff. We took pictures after. Two weeks ago, they sent me a letter, and it was so touching. It made me tear up.

If you had to eat your last meal in Boston, what would it be?

I would be watching a Celtics game courtside, something I’d never be able to afford, eating clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl, a lobster roll, and Boston crème pie, drinking a cold Sam Adams beer.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.