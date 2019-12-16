There are so many ways to give back this holiday season. On Saturday, supporters and staff of Lovin’ Spoonfuls, a nonprofit that distributes food to more than 140 communities across the state, gathered to create gift bags for those in need. More than 50 people -- including loads of kids -- helped out by making scarves, crafts, and filling bags full of toiletries. The gift bags will go to a variety of beneficiaries, including the Waltham Boys & Girls Club, Transition House in Cambridge, Casa Nueva Vida, and Respond Inc. in Somerville. Among those on hand for the good work: Bekah Salwasser, executive director of the Red Sox Foundation, and Boston Globe managing director Linda Pizzuti Henry.
