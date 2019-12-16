There are so many ways to give back this holiday season. On Saturday, supporters and staff of Lovin’ Spoonfuls, a nonprofit that distributes food to more than 140 communities across the state, gathered to create gift bags for those in need. More than 50 people -- including loads of kids -- helped out by making scarves, crafts, and filling bags full of toiletries. The gift bags will go to a variety of beneficiaries, including the Waltham Boys & Girls Club, Transition House in Cambridge, Casa Nueva Vida, and Respond Inc. in Somerville. Among those on hand for the good work: Bekah Salwasser, executive director of the Red Sox Foundation, and Boston Globe managing director Linda Pizzuti Henry.

Boston Globe managing director Linda Pizzuti Henry participates in the Lovin' Spoonfuls Family Volunteer event. Handout