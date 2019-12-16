In the olden days of coastal New England, a pineapple on the fence post was a sign of hospitality. It meant the captain who lived there was back from his voyage, ready to regale the townsfolk with his stories. This punch is what I imagine he would have served, on a snowy December evening, with his community gathered around his hearth, pipe smoke in the air and cheer in their hearts.

The first in a series of occasional columns exploring the history of cocktails and New English drinking, and offering original drinks informed by the past.

Brandy and rum were major players in early American drinking culture. They provide the base for many an historic punch recipe, and I call upon them even more often at this time of year. Madeira, a fortified wine that has waned in popularity, was a favorite toasting wine during the Revolutionary period. (I’d even go so far as to say it had an important role in our gaining independence from Britain.) Scotch would have been known, if not widely available, and is included here for its smokiness, which evokes our fireside scene. The tropical flavors of pineapple, chocolate, banana, and spices invite us to imagine our hero’s journey across the sea. Oh, and there’s tea, of course. When you make this punch, you become this mythical mariner, the world traveler come home for the holidays, extending a Yuletide greeting to all who partake in a glass.

There is something to be said for spectacle, and no time better for it than the holidays. Fruit has long had a role in such displays. This punch is a showpiece for your celebration! I know this may seem like a fair number of ingredients, but I’ve designed it so you spend a little extra and save a lot of time. Incredibly flavorful liqueurs allow you to avoid making an oleo-saccharum or soaking fruit in brandy or rum. The only major make-ahead step is fun: a custom ice ring to impress your guests. Nineteenth-century hosts would have displayed fruit to welcome guests and demonstrate their family’s status. The other prep tasks are simple. Now, go forth and show your friends and family a bit of old New English welcome this holiday!

Sea Captain’s Punch

YIELD: about 3 quarts, or 20 5-ounce servings

1¼ cup Cognac (we like Pierre Ferrand)

1¼ cup aged Jamaican rum (we like Appleton)

1¼ cup Madeira wine (we like Henriques & Henriques 3-Year Rainwater)

5 ounces peaty Scotch (we like Ardbeg)

5 ounces crème de cacao (we like Tempus Fugit)

5 ounces crème de banane (we like Tempus Fugit)

5 ounces fresh pineapple juice

5 ounces fresh lemon juice

5 ounces demerara syrup

5 cups brewed black tea (English or Irish breakfast)





For ice ring and garnish:

1 pineapple, plus more if you’re making your own juice

4 limes

Nutmeg (whole), for serving

Morning before: Take an 8-inch metal cake pan (not a springform). Cut 4 limes into wheels. Cut top off pineapple (about 3 inches from top of “body” of fruit, leave fronds intact) and reserve. Remove peel from the rest of the fruit and cut into circles (no need to core fruit). Layer the bottom of the cake pan with pineapple circles and place pineapple top in center. Then arrange a fanned layer of lime wheels around pineapple top. Slowly pour in water to fill pan until limes are nearly covered. Carefully place in your freezer. (You may have to make sure everything is in formation before closing freezer door.) Make a demerara syrup by mixing ½ cup water and 1 cup demerara sugar, such as Sugar in the Raw. Heat on medium and stir until sugar is completely dissolved. Brew 5 cups (40 ounces) of black tea. Let both cool and store in fridge until ready to use.

Morning of: Assemble punch ingredients in a large, nonreactive container (one made out of glass or plastic or ceramic). Cover and chill for at least 4 hours.

Just before serving: Unmold your ice ring by putting the bottom of the cake pan in warm water until it begins to loosen. Pour assembled punch into your container (I used a 7-quart punch bowl) and place ice ring inside. Garnish with freshly-grated nutmeg and serve.

Al Culliton is a writer, bartender, and cocktail historian and can be reached via alculliton.com, and followed on Instagram @al_culliton.