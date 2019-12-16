Makes 16

Cheesecake squares were a casual company dessert that my mom, Michele Zwirn, baked when I was growing up. With a light lemony and vanilla-flavored cheesecake layer on a brown-sugar walnut crust, the bars, baked in an 8-inch square pan, were a little more elaborate than simple cookies. "We loved cheesecake," says my mother, "but this was easier to make."

CRUST

Vegetable oil (for the pan) 1 cup flour ½ cup packed light brown sugar ½ cup walnuts, finely chopped ⅓ cup (5 1/3 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted and cooled but still liquid

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with foil, leaving at least a 2-inch overhang on 2 opposite sides, and pressing the foil into the pan at the edges. Lightly oil the foil.

2. In a bowl with a fork, mix together the flour, brown sugar, and walnuts to blend them. Stir in the butter and mix until the dry ingredients are moistened and crumbly. Remove 2/3 cup of the mixture (reserve for the topping). Transfer the remaining crumbs to the pan and press them into an even layer.

3. Bake the crust for 15 minutes or until it is golden and set. Cool on a rack for 5 minutes. (Leave the oven on.)

FILLING

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese (not whipped), at room temperature 3 tablespoons granulated sugar 1 egg 2 tablespoons milk 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1. In an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese and granulated sugar until smooth. Beat in the egg on low speed, followed by the milk, lemon juice, and vanilla. Beat until thoroughly blended.

2. Pour the cream cheese mixture over the crust, spreading it to the edges. Sprinkle the top with the reserved crumbs.

3. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the filling is set and the tip of a knife inserted into the center of the filling comes out clean and leaves a mark. Set the pan on a wire rack to cool completely.

4. Holding onto the foil overhang, lift the cheesecake out of the pan. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until chilled. Set the square on a cutting board and peel the foil away from the edges. Make 3 cuts in each direction to form 16 squares. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Lisa Zwirn