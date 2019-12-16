Makes 3 dozen

Based on the copious number of molasses cookies in the recipe collection of my mother, Roberta Gibson, it wouldn't be hard to divine her preferred cookie. It might be harder to read her recipes -- she wrote severely abbreviated instructions because, well, she knew what she meant. This recipe, her favorite, yields a chewy molasses-spice cookie with crispy edges. Be generous with the spices, as she was, and don't omit the final roll in sugar. It creates the beautiful crinkles of its name.

2¼ cups flour ½ teaspoon salt 1½ teaspoons baking soda 1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon 1½ teaspoons ground ginger ½ teaspoon ground cloves ¾ cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, at room temperature ½ cup firmly packed dark brown sugar ⅓ cup granulated sugar 1 egg ½ cup molasses 1 cup granulated sugar on a plate (for rolling dough)

1. In a bowl, whisk the flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves to blend them; set aside.

2. In an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter, brown sugar, and the 1/3 cup granulated sugar until well blended. Add the egg and molasses and beat until smooth. With the mixer set on low speed, add the flour mixture, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary, until it is incorporated. Press a piece of plastic wrap flush against the dough in the mixing bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

3. Press a piece of plastic wrap flush against the dough in the mixing bowl. Refrigerate it for 30 minutes.

4. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

5. Set the plate of sugar near your work surface. Shape the dough into 1 1/2-inch balls (the dough will be very soft), then roll each ball in the granulated sugar. Place on the baking sheets about 2 inches apart.

6. Bake for 9 to 10 minutes, or until the cookies crack and the edges are just set. The dough will still look wet along the cracks, but remove the cookies from the oven so they do not overbake. Let the cookies sit on the baking sheet for 2 minutes, or until they are firm. Use a wide metal spatula to transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

Jill Gibson