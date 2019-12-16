Serves 8

There are quite a few steps to this dessert, none overly complicated. The results are stunning: individual glasses of chocolate cake layered with chocolate pudding, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with crushed candy canes. It looks so pretty that it doesn't matter if the glasses match or not. Begin by baking a single-layer chocolate cake and when it cools, break the cake into crumbs, and toss the crumbs with coffee syrup to enhance the chocolate flavor. The pudding is whisked in a saucepan like any old-fashioned pudding. You need to stir it the whole time it simmers or the bottom will scorch and cook unevenly. Then spoon the different layers into the glasses and chill until it's time to serve them, and frankly, knock your guests out.

CAKE

Vegetable oil (for the pan) 1¼ cups sugar ¾ cup flour ⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder ¾ teaspoon baking soda ¾ teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt 1 egg 3 tablespoons vegetable oil ½ cup milk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ½ cup boiling water ¼ cup hot black coffee

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Brush a 9-inch round cake pan lightly with oil. Place a parchment circle in the bottom of the pan and brush the parchment with oil.

2. In a bowl, whisk 1 cup of the sugar with the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt to blend them.

3. In another bowl, whisk the egg, vegetable oil, milk, and vanilla. Stir the egg mixture into the flour mixture until blended. Whisk in the boiling water.

4. Pour the batter into the cake pan. Bake for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.

5. In a small bowl, whisk the coffee with the remaining 1/4 cup sugar; cool.

6. Turn the cake out into a large bowl. Peel off and discard the parchment. With your hands or a fork, break the cake into small crumbs. Pour the coffee syrup onto the cake and mix well.

PUDDING

1 cup sugar ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder 2 tablespoons cornstarch ¼ teaspoon salt 2 cups milk 1 tablespoon butter 1 teaspoon peppermint extract

1. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, whisk the sugar, cocoa powder, cornstarch, and salt to blend them.

2. Whisk in the milk. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring constantly. Lower the heat slightly and let the pudding bubble for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring constantly, or until it thickens.

3. Transfer the pudding to a bowl and stir in the butter and peppermint extract. Place a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the pudding. Cool, then refrigerate until cold.

CREAM

1½ cups heavy cream 2 tablespoons sugar 2 candy canes, crushed (for garnish)

1. In an electric mixer, beat the cream with the sugar until it forms soft peaks.

2. Spoon some cake crumbs into the bottom of 8 glasses. With a spoon or a pastry bag, layer the chocolate pudding on top of the cake, add another layer of cake, then a layer of whipped cream. Refrigerate.

3. Just before serving, sprinkle the crushed candy canes on top.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick