Makes 16

I wouldn't be surprised if my mother, Doris Julian, used the recipe on the back of the package of Dromedary dates to make these chewy bars. Today's packaged dates can be hard and dry, so I use Medjool or another plump date with a moist, rich flesh. That makes a big difference in these old-fashioned bars, which are also mixed with plenty of chopped walnuts. Because of the dried fruits, you can keep the bars in a cookie tin for several days and they still taste quite fresh. The only other variation from my mother's recipe is a pan lined with parchment paper, so you can lift the large cooled square out of the pan using the edges of the parchment, and cut neat bars, rather than cutting them in the pan.

Vegetable oil (for the pan) ¾ cup flour 1 teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon salt 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter, melted and cool but still liquid 1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar 2 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped 8 ounces (1 1/2 cups) Medjool or other plump dates, pitted and snipped with scissors into 1/4-inch pieces Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand an 8-inch square pan. Brush it with a faint amount of oil (this is just to adhere the parchment to the pan). Cut 2 pieces of parchment, each 8-by-14 inches. Set one piece in the pan; set the second piece perpendicular to the first. With your finger, press the parchment into the bottom edges of the pan so it creases.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt to blend them.

3. In an electric mixer, beat the butter and brown sugar until the mixture is blended and sandy. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat for 1 minute to mix them in. Add the flour mixture and beat 1 minute more, or just until it is blended, scraping down the sides of the bowl.

4. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. With a rubber spatula stir in the nuts and dates. The mixture will be quite thick. Spread it in the pan and use a metal palette knife to smooth the top. Tap the pan once hard on the table to settle any air pockets.

5. Bake the bars for 35 to 40 minutes, turning them halfway through baking, or until they are golden on top and the center springs back when pressed with a fingertip. Set on a wire rack to cool completely.

6. Use the parchment paper to lift the square from the pan and set it on a cutting board. Make 3 cuts in each direction to form 16 bars. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. Store in an airtight container for up to 4 days.

Sheryl Julian