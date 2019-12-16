Makes 24

These soft, flavorful cookies (called "totos" in Italian) were a mainstay of my nonna's Christmas dessert buffet. I've tweaked her recipe by using butter instead of vegetable shortening and by adding grated orange rind, pistachios, and mini chocolate chips to the dough. To ensure a rich, chocolate-y flavor, use a good quality Dutch-processed, high-fat unsweetened cocoa powder (Valrhona or Droste are two brands). If the dough gets sticky while you're rolling it into balls, moisten your hands with a little water. The short baking time keeps these cookies soft and tender, but a minute too long in the oven and they'll dry out.

COOKIES

1¾ cups flour ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder 1½ teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 teaspoon ground cloves 1 teaspoon ground black pepper ½ teaspoon salt 9 tablespoons (1 stick plus 1 tablespoon) butter, at room temperature ¼ cup dark brown sugar 5 tablespoons granulated sugar 1 egg 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 teaspoon grated orange rind ¼ cup milk ⅓ cup shelled whole unsalted pistachios ⅓ cup mini semisweet chocolate chips

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, cinnamon, cloves, pepper, and salt to blend them.

3. In an electric mixer, beat the butter and the brown and granulated sugars at medium speed until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, vanilla, and orange rind. With the mixer set on its lowest speed, blend in half the flour mixture. When no streaks of flour remain, drizzle in the milk and blend again. Add the remaining flour mixture with the whole pistachios and chocolate chips. Mix until evenly blended.

4. Spoon the dough into heaping tablespoon-size balls and roll them in your hands, dipping your hands into a bowl of cold water occasionally to keep the dough from sticking. Transfer to the baking sheets, leaving 2 inches between them. With your fingers, gently press each ball to about a 1/2-inch thick.

5. Bake the cookies for 10 minutes, or until they hold their shape but are slightly soft in the center. With a metal spatula, transfer to a wire rack to cool.

ICING

1 cup confectioners' sugar 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 tablespoons milk 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped unsalted pistachios (for sprinkling)

1. In a bowl, whisk the confectioners' sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla, and milk to make a thick chocolate icing with a consistency similar to honey.

2. Spoon about 1/2 tablespoon of icing over each cookie, allowing it to drip slightly over the sides. Top with the chopped pistachios.

Claudia Catalano