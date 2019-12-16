Serves 8

It's quite striking what charring, a little smokiness, and toasted Parmesan crumbs does to broccoli. It transforms the vegetable into something intriguing. Sear the broccoli -- use crowns cut into thick slabs -- in a large cast-iron skillet (do this if your kitchen has good ventilation) or slide them under a broiler. The broiler works really well; those instructions are here. First steam the thick pieces over boiling water for two minutes, lift them from the steamer basket, spread on a rimmed baking sheet, sprinkle liberally with olive oil, and slide the pan about 6 inches from the broiler element. Watch them very carefully, turning and moving them on the sheet. When they're charred, sprinkle with toasted breadcrumbs mixed with Parmesan. You can steam the broccoli in advance and have it on the baking sheet ready to broil; you can also mix the toasted crumbs and Parmesan the day before. Five simple ingredients and an unusual method add up to a vegetable nice enough for a holiday menu.

4 large broccoli crowns Olive oil (for sprinkling) Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil ¼ cup panko or other unseasoned dry white breadcrumbs 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1. With a paring knife, peel the stalks on the broccoli crowns so they are tender. Use a chef's knife to slice the crowns into 1/4-inch slabs.

2. Turn on the broiler and set a rack about 6 inches from the element. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

3. Fit a large saucepan with a steamer insert and several inches of water. Bring to a boil, add half the broccoli, cover the pan, and steam for 2 minutes. Transfer the broccoli to the baking sheet. Steam the remaining pieces of broccoli in the same way. Transfer to the baking sheet. Sprinkle both stems and flower ends of the broccoli generously with olive oil, salt (only a little because of the Parmesan later), and pepper. Set aside.

4. In a small nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat the 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the panko or breadcrumbs and cook, stirring constantly, for 4 minutes, or until the crumbs are toasted. Tip the crumbs into a bowl and set aside to cool slightly.

5. Slide the broccoli under the broiler and cook it, moving the pan around so all of it is under the broiler element at some point, and turning the broccoli, for 5 minutes, or until it is charred in spots on both sides and tender when pierced with a skewer.

6. Arrange the broccoli in a baking dish. Add the Parmesan to the crumbs and stir well. Sprinkle the broccoli with the crumb mixture.

Sheryl Julian