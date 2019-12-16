Makes 16

1 medium Yukon Gold or Yellow Finn potato ¼ onion, cut into 1-inch pieces 2 eggs ¼ cup flour ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon pepper 2 large russet (baking) potatoes, peeled and left in cold water About 1/2 cup canola or vegetable oil, or more if needed 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives (for sprinkling) Extra coarse salt (for sprinkling) 1 cup sour cream or applesauce (for serving)

1. Set the oven at 300 degrees. Have on hand a food processor with a knife blade and a grating disk. You also need 1 or 2 large, heavy skillets. Line a plate with paper towels. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Halve the Yukon Gold or Yellow Finn potato but do not peel it. Put it into a saucepan, add cold water to cover, and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 20 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the potato feels a little resistance (the potato will not be fully cooked at this point). With tongs, transfer the potato to a plastic container. Leave to cool. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

3. In a food processor fitted with the knife blade, pulse the onion until it is finely chopped. Transfer to a bowl and add the eggs, flour, salt, and pepper. Stir well.

4. Fit the food processor with the grating disk. Peel the cooked potato and cut it into pieces that will fit into the feed tube. Grate the potato and add it to the onion mixture. Stir well.

5. Drain and dry the russet potatoes and cut them into long pieces that will fit into the feed tube. Grate them and transfer to the cooked potato mixture. Stir until thoroughly blended.

6. In 1 or 2 large heavy skillets, heat enough oil to make a thin layer. When it is hot, use a 1/4-cup measuring cup to scoop pancakes, flattening them with the bottom of the cup as they go into the oil. A 12-inch skillet will hold 4 latkes; leave space around each one. Cook for 3 minutes on a side, or until golden, turning them with a large metal spatula in one hand and a metal palette knife in the other. Transfer to the paper towels for a minute to drain excess oil, then to the baking sheet. Keep warm in the oven. Fry the remaining latkes in the same way, adding more oil to the pans as necessary.

7. Sprinkle with chives and salt. Serve with sour cream or applesauce.

Sheryl Julian