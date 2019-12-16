Makes 3 dozen

My grandma, Esther Boehm, passed away 20 years ago, but some memories remain clear as day -- glass juice jars with orange plastic lids lined up in her fridge, which held chicken noodle soup to warm us on cold nights, singing Edelweiss in the back of my grandparents' boat-like car, and these pecan crescents at the holidays. They're essentially a shortbread dough with finely chopped pecans (do this in a food processor, though Grandma Esther would have chopped them by hand). They're easy to make and very forgiving, so they can be a baking project with children. In my family, the dough was always shaped into crescents, but they begin with little balls. To save time, you can roll them into balls and skip pinching the edges and forming crescents. Once they bake and cool, roll them in confectioners' sugar. If the sugar melts in spots, sift a bit more over the top and let it melt in your mouth.

2 cups flour ¼ teaspoon salt 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature 5 tablespoons granulated sugar 1 tablespoon water 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 cups pecan halves, finely chopped About 1 cup confectioners' sugar, on a plate (for rolling)

1. Set the oven at 325 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour and salt to blend them.

3. In an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, if you have one, or the whisk, beat the butter and granulated sugar on medium-high speed for 2 to 3 minutes, or until light and fluffy. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Beat in the water and vanilla.

4. Add the flour mixture and pecans. Mix until the dough comes together. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand.

5. With your hands, roll 1 tablespoon of dough into a ball. Roll the ball in your palms to elongate it slightly, then curve it and pinch the ends to form the classic crescent shape. Repeat with the remaining dough, setting them on the baking sheet 2 inches apart.

6. Bake the cookies for 20 minutes, or until they are set and golden on the bottom. Cool the cookies on the baking sheet for at least 10 minutes.

7. Roll the cookies in the confectioners' sugar to coat them all over. Take care because the cookies are very delicate. Once they are completely coated, transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container, layered with waxed paper, for up to 1 week.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick