Things are finally brightening for the Canadian cannabis industry, but don’t expect it to show up in companies’ results anytime soon.
This week marks the earliest that newly legal formats including vapes, edibles, and beverages can hit store shelves, although very few products will be available until early 2020, according to companies and provincial wholesalers.
Even once products are available, several provinces are placing restrictions on what can be sold. Quebec and Newfoundland have both banned sales of cannabis vapes, while Nova Scotia has prohibited flavored vaping products. Quebec has also banned most edibles.
Meanwhile, Ontario is finally opening its cannabis retail market, a step growers and retailers have been clamoring for. The province will end 2020 with about 250 stores, up from 24 currently but that's still less than the approximately 270 stores that already exist in the smaller province of Alberta, according to John Zamparo, an analyst at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The roll-out will also be slow, with the first new store authorizations not expected until April, a full year after the province's initial outlets opened.
"While this news is directionally positive, the magnitude of the announcement is more modest compared to our expectations and those of many industry participants we have spoken to," Zamparo said in a note published Friday. "Though initial market reaction may be supportive, we believe current aggregate consensus among producers remains difficult to achieve."
The changes come after a miserable year for pot stocks. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF has dropped 60 percent since its high in March after the initial euphoria over Canadian legalization in October 2017 wore off. The industry has been beset by disappointing sales, regulatory breaches, and production snafus.