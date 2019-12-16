It wasn’t known if a lawyer had been assigned to represent Clanton, who was slated to make an initial court appearance Monday.

During a Monday news conference, officials said James Curtis Clanton had been arrested on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing the 21-year-old Pruszynski on Jan. 16, 1980 in Englewood, Colo. Authorities said a combination of DNA evidence and old-fashioned police work led investigators to charge Clanton with murder.

Colorado authorities on Monday announced the arrest of a 62-year-old man in the 1980 slaying of Wheaton College senior Helene Pruszynski, who was interning at a radio station in Colorado at the time of her death.

“This has been a long time, almost 40 years,” said Douglas County, Colo. Sheriff Tony Spurlock during the news conference. " ... This is a young girl who was just starting her life."

Spurlock’s words were echoed by 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler, who said investigators “don’t rest on murder cases” and still have more work to do in the Pruszynski investigation.

“We haven’t won the Super Bowl, but we’re now on the field inside the stadium,” he said.

Pruszynski graduated from Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School in Massachusetts and at the time of her death, then-Hamilton police Chief Robert Poole told the Globe, “She was just about the happiest child and a sweetest little girl ever.”

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says on its website that Pruszynski “was found stabbed to death in a field on Daniels Park Road. It is believed she was abducted near Union Avenue walking from the bus stop, returning home from her internship.”

The Denver Post reported Monday that court records show Clanton’s semen helped tie him to the crime scene, although Clanton could not be charged with sexual assault because the statute of limitations had passed. Clanton was previously convicted in 1975 of raping a woman at knifepoint in her Arkansas home, the Post reported.

