Police said Mann was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger, and a marked lanes violation.

Alexander Mann, 24, of Dedham was arrested after he allegedly drove his 2010 gray Dodge Ram 150 into a home on Sprague Street, according to David Traub, spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a house in Dedham and pinned a resident inside the home Sunday night was charged with drunken driving and is expected to be arraigned Monday, officials said.

At approximately 8:09 p.m., authorities received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle had crashed into a house at 119 Sprague St. in Dedham. Officers responded to the scene and found a pickup truck had driven into the home between the front door and the garage, and a woman was pinned by the truck, police said.

The truck went up onto a couch inside the home and pinned the woman sitting there between the vehicle and the wall, Deputy Fire Chief James Neilan said.

Firefighters had to cut through the wall behind the woman to get her out, Neilan said.

Neilan said that he had never seen anything exactly like it.

“That was a tricky one, trying to get her out,” Neilan said.

Police said the woman was taken to a Boston hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The two occupants of the pickup truck were evaluated and declined medical treatment.









