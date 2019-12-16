Delays were reported during the Monday morning commute on multiple lines on the MBTA commuter rail system due to signal and mechanical issues.
An earlier problem with the system’s real-time train location system was reported by Keolis Commuter Services, the system’s operator, to be repaired and operating again around 7:15 a.m. Monday.
Delays were reported on the Lowell, Rockport, Newburyport and Haverhill lines of the commuter rail system.
Officials said in a tweet Rockport Train 104 (6:30 a.m. from Rockport) was now operating 5 to 15 minutes behind schedule between Manchester and North Station “due to a signal issue.”
Officials also tweeted that Newburyport Train 158 (7:30 a.m. from Newburyport) was expected to depart 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule “due to the late arrival of equipment caused by earlier mechanical issues.”
Officials said in an earlier tweet that Lowell Train 300 (5:35 a.m. from Lowell) was operating 30 to 35 minutes late between Mishawum and North Station due to a “mechanical issue with the main engine.”
And Haverhill Train 285 (6:43 am from North Station) is operating up to 15 minutes behind schedule between Malden Center and Haverhill, according to Keolis.
