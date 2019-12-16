Delays were reported during the Monday morning commute on multiple lines on the MBTA commuter rail system due to signal and mechanical issues.

An earlier problem with the system’s real-time train location system was reported by Keolis Commuter Services, the system’s operator, to be repaired and operating again around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Delays were reported on the Lowell, Rockport, Newburyport and Haverhill lines of the commuter rail system.